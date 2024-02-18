Garry trying to become the new Bendo

Sakuraba- PrideFC Never Die!
As he goes up in competition he doesnt seem to have the power to stop a guy with a flush shot. He circles, and circles, and circles and uses his reach to snipe his opponent and just runs away when an exchange does not go his way.

Someone needs to cut off the cage, bite down and swing on the fella and see how he holds up.
 
I’m sure no one’s thought of that
 
He's technical, the guy is a good fighter despite all the controversies
 
He’s way better than I thought after his first few fights in the ufc but I still don’t think he’s as good as the announce team talked about him the entire fight
 
Arm Barbarian said:
He's good, but not some jaw dropping performer.

He uses his height and length well though, I'll give him that.
He would do everything in his power right now to stay away from Shavkat. He doesn't want to get slept. So instead call out a guy on 3 fight losing streak, cant make this shit up lol
 
Senbonzakura said:
He would do everything in his power right now to stay away from Shavkat. He doesn't want to get slept. So instead call out a guy on 3 fight losing streak, cant make this shit up lol
its another marketing ploy by his wife.

They are hoping to earn good will by beating the second most hated fighter on the roster.
 
Im gettnig old ... but is that the way Bendo fought? I honestly cant remember him being that kind of fighter but I could be wrong.
 
Seems pretty obvious at this point that he's going to have to be a point fighter against top guys. He lands what look like big shots and they just have no effect.
 
JustforBROCK said:
Im gettnig old ... but is that the way Bendo fought? I honestly cant remember him being that kind of fighter but I could be wrong.
Sometimes but he had awesome performances against Nate and thatch too
 
