Garry Tonon fights 2morrow

One Fight Night 34 is tomorrow w/ Garry Tonon rematching Shamil Gasanov in a mma match from 2 years ago. It should be available on Amazon Prime Video.

Gasanov was beating up Tonon with ground and pound, before Tonon submitted him with a kneebar.

Going w/ Gasanov by decision.

Your pick?
 
