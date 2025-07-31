Garry Tonon fights 2morrow

DaCrippler
One Fight Night 34 is tomorrow w/ Garry Tonon rematching Shamil Gasanov in a mma match from 2 years ago. It should be available on Amazon Prime Video.
Gasanov was beating up Tonon with ground and pound, before Tonon submitted him with a kneebar.
Going w/ Gasanov by decision.
Your pick?
