Garry should rematch Shavkat for number 1 contender

Now that Islam is log jamming the division, Garry and Shav should rematch.

I don't think Shav deserves a title shot from his last performance. The fight was too close w too little action. title shots should be based on performance, not just how high ranked the fighter is.

Would like to see the rematch w a stipulation. If the fighters do too much point fighting, neither will receive a title shot.

title shot can go to Buckley or Morales.

do you think this is a good idea?
 
I dunno chief. You potentially kill Shavkat vs Garry 2 when one of them has a title.

Shavkat recovering still so let Garry get a crack, unless, Buckley ko'es Usman brutally.
 
if he hasn't recovered, I think that would be ideal
 
Why in the flying blue fuck would Shavkat do a rematch?

You’re out of your mind.

How about we do doubles, and triples of every close fight?

Logjam the fuck out of the ENTIRE org.

You CAN’T be serious?
 
Any combination of Garry, Shavkat and Belal is going to be a boring, close point fight.

I realize that's not always the style of Shavkat, but it is for the other two. And they'll force Shavkat into that kind of fight as he doesn't have truly elite wrestling/TDs or the power to KO guys with strong chins and decent striking defense.
 
No need so soon. And yes, for a legitimate sport it doesn't matter how flashy and entertaining a fight was. Arguing Morales getting a title shot before Shavkat is crazy.
 
Its already log jammed by Islam which would make the rematch make sense timing wise.

My main point is that #1 contender fights shouldn't just be about winning. it should be like contender series, you get the contract by performance, not by win.

Buckley and Morales have been having amazing performaces. it just seems unfair
 
This is the worst take I've ever read... Shav has clearly earned his shot and Buckley is like a top 30 guy who got lucky

I'll go further, I think every single signed UFC WW could beat today's version of Woodley... and if Buckley manages to lose it shows how much he shouldn't be in the conversation
 
Absolutely not.

Why should Shavkat have to beat the same guy (ranked below him) twice??
 
On Buckley, that was the consensus, pre covington. times have changed, Buckley is held in high regard now. He is the A-side
 
