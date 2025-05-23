Garry should rematch Shavkat for number 1 contender

Cheese_&_mma_lover
Now that Islam is log jamming the division, Garry and Shav should rematch.
I don't think Shav deserves a title shot from his last performance. The fight was too close w too little action. title shots should be based on performance, not just how high ranked the fighter is.
Would like to see the rematch w a stipulation. If the fighters do too much point fighting, neither will receive a title shot.
title shot can go to Buckley or Morales.
do you think this is a good idea?
