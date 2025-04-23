Media Garry-Machado and Prates Going Back and Forth

After the "My old wife keeps my balls in a jar on her nightstand" debacle, I can't believe Machado nuthuggers still buy in to the "I didn't lose as bad as I thought I would, therefore I won" after Machado's loss to Shavkat.
 
Ehh I think Ian is gonna decision him. He's too good defensively for Prates to sleep him with strikes and he always has the option to take him down and win there. Of course Prates always has the chance of catching Ian with something and winning but I don't know how well his TDD is and ground game off his back.
 
If Prates doesn’t find the ko quickly, it will be a long night at the point fighting & cage hugging circus.
 
These dudes talking all this shit to sell a Fight Night Main Event

