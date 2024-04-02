Garry is like Wonderboy without the kicks

I was randomly contemplating Geoff Neal’s fights against Wonderboy and Ian Garry, and I was struck by how similar Garry and Wonderboy’s styles are, they almost parallel each other, minus the kicks. It’s for this reason I don’t see Garry winning the belt. The 170 belt has historically been held by guys who know how to grapple, although Leon Edwards is kind of a well-rounded mma style. One more thing, by “know how to grapple” I don’t mean TDD, I mean the belt has predominantly been held by wrestlers. Word to your mother, Garry can be the new Colby if he plays his cards right imo.