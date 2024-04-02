Garry is like Wonderboy without the kicks

I was randomly contemplating Geoff Neal’s fights against Wonderboy and Ian Garry, and I was struck by how similar Garry and Wonderboy’s styles are, they almost parallel each other, minus the kicks. It’s for this reason I don’t see Garry winning the belt. The 170 belt has historically been held by guys who know how to grapple, although Leon Edwards is kind of a well-rounded mma style. One more thing, by “know how to grapple” I don’t mean TDD, I mean the belt has predominantly been held by wrestlers. Word to your mother, Garry can be the new Colby if he plays his cards right imo.
 
So... The same but different?

87b2d738-7da2-4260-afc2-7ab97b1b32c7_text.gif
 
MigitAs said:
I was randomly contemplating Geoff Neal's fights against Wonderboy and Ian Garry, and I was struck by how similar Garry and Wonderboy's styles are, they almost parallel each other, minus the kicks. It's for this reason I don't see Garry winning the belt. The 170 belt has historically been held by guys who know how to grapple, although Leon Edwards is kind of a well-rounded mma style. One more thing, by "know how to grapple" I don't mean TDD, I mean the belt has predominantly been held by wrestlers. Word to your mother, Garry can be the new Colby if he plays his cards right imo.
That, and a loyal spouse

ck5g7g55mig41.jpg
 
Ian is a boring point fighter that couldn't finish gate keeper magny or Neal. Where as Shavkat finished them both. I don't see Ian getting the title ever and I see him getting stopped by any of the top guys.
 
Or a bit like MVP without the clowing and flashy stuff. So basically he's a boring fighter who has no chance of getting the belt unless there are no competent wrestlers.
 
