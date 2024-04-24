Garrett Armfield begging for follows

Matt Brown's Elbow

White Belt

Nov 18, 2023
143
318
Picture includes. Damn begging for follows. What is he? A gen z tik toker?
 

On a related note, he looked good in his last fight. I didn't think he'd beat Katona.
 
i think it is very appropriate that an elbow started a thread about a guy named Armfield
 
