Garmin Bros Explain This

deadshot138

deadshot138

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Aug 30, 2014
Messages
24,269
Reaction score
22,310
Phone and Garmin recorded the same hike with vastly different results. How is this possible? AllTrails and mile markers confirmed the hike was 10+miles.
 

Attachments

  • IMG_1586.png
    IMG_1586.png
    84.9 KB · Views: 1
  • IMG_1588.png
    IMG_1588.png
    91.5 KB · Views: 1
  • IMG_1587.png
    IMG_1587.png
    60.1 KB · Views: 1
They have your stride measured different. Was one on wrist, shoulder band, in shorts pocket?

Nike app used to be so far off on the mile I deleted it.
 
Fahcough said:
They have your stride measured different. Was one on wrist, shoulder band, in shorts pocket?

Nike app used to be so far off on the mile I deleted it.
Click to expand...
I think Amazon got ahold of some Garmin that fell off the assembly line and sold them at a discount. My heart will be redlining and it'll say like 130bpm when I know for a fact I'm near max.
 
deadshot138 said:
I think Amazon got ahold of some Garmin that fell off the assembly line and sold them at a discount. My heart will be redlining and it'll say like 130bpm when I know for a fact I'm near max.
Click to expand...
Maybe. Mine is awesome dude.

It can play up a little with the wrist HR when I am doing full intensity conditioning, but it's near flawless for run intervals or longer runs.

I remember recommending it to you. Only thing I can say is maybe grab a chest strap or check the latest update has been done.
WHich model did you grab again?

I have the Solar Instinct 2 after replacing my instinct bought on release. My instinct was on it's way out at the end there admittedly.
 
maximus__ said:
Maybe. Mine is awesome dude.

It can play up a little with the wrist HR when I am doing full intensity conditioning, but it's near flawless for run intervals or longer runs.

I remember recommending it to you. Only thing I can say is maybe grab a chest strap or check the latest update has been done.
WHich model did you grab again?

I have the Solar Instinct 2 after replacing my instinct bought on release. My instinct was on it's way out at the end there admittedly.
Click to expand...
I've got an instinct
 
You can google maps the path and compare the distance. Usually phone isn’t as accurate. Maybe the newer iPhones are


If you just bought it. You can ask for a new one.
 
Last edited:
maximus__ said:
Mine is great I don't get why you have issues. You are putting it into the activities again aren't you?
Click to expand...
No but you'd think if it can't track simple walking without being told, how can you trust it with anything more complicated?
 
NoSmilez said:
You can google maps the path and compare the distance. Usually phone isn’t as accurate. Maybe the newer iPhones are


If you just bought it. You can ask for a new one.
Click to expand...
I stopped at mile marker 5 and walked the path back. It was 10 miles and change.
 
deadshot138 said:
No but you'd think if it can't track simple walking without being told, how can you trust it with anything more complicated?
Click to expand...
Because the activities set the algorithm so it knows what to look for. For example a track run will make the watch focus on working out the distance of each lap, adjust it during the session and result in a more accurate distance and HR per lap. It will be able to tell when you are recovering from interval work etc when you upload it.

Walking vs running is similar. Different activity profiles will send out the GPS ping at different points, read your HR at different points, adjust for arm swings. You want technology that doesn't exist yet in any watch with the accuracy you want.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,262,568
Messages
57,171,639
Members
175,562
Latest member
RogerMS

Share this page

Back
Top