Garmin Bros Explain This

I think Amazon got ahold of some Garmin that fell off the assembly line and sold them at a discount. My heart will be redlining and it'll say like 130bpm when I know for a fact I'm near max.They have your stride measured different. Was one on wrist, shoulder band, in shorts pocket?
Nike app used to be so far off on the mile I deleted it.
Maybe. Mine is awesome dude.
I've got an instinct
It can play up a little with the wrist HR when I am doing full intensity conditioning, but it's near flawless for run intervals or longer runs.
I remember recommending it to you. Only thing I can say is maybe grab a chest strap or check the latest update has been done.
WHich model did you grab again?
I have the Solar Instinct 2 after replacing my instinct bought on release. My instinct was on it's way out at the end there admittedly.
1 or 2? My 2 is great. My 1 was great for years.
2. Suspiciously marked down $100
Mine is great I don't get why you have issues. You are putting it into the activities again aren't you?
No but you'd think if it can't track simple walking without being told, how can you trust it with anything more complicated?
I stopped at mile marker 5 and walked the path back. It was 10 miles and change.You can google maps the path and compare the distance. Usually phone isn’t as accurate. Maybe the newer iPhones are
If you just bought it. You can ask for a new one.
Because the activities set the algorithm so it knows what to look for. For example a track run will make the watch focus on working out the distance of each lap, adjust it during the session and result in a more accurate distance and HR per lap. It will be able to tell when you are recovering from interval work etc when you upload it.