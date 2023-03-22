Gardening & Yard Work

Skip the Rosemary as it's got a low germination rate and takes a long time to get where you want it. Buy a plant. Theyre all over when the season gets goin. Do a little research maybe cause there's different varieties. Do Basil instead.



Don't start carrots inside as they don't transplant well. Start em outside after frost. Sprinkle the bed with seeds and thin them out as they get crowded. You'll have baby carrots all the time. You can do this in a pot inside early if you have the space and harvest till its all gone as they grow and also do it outside when the season starts.



Beets you can do that way also but they do transplant well. You'd have baby beets and beet greens as you weed out the best beet plants you want. If you start em inside you can do them singly or try 2 or 3 together sometimes in one cell. Do it on a bunch of farms I work at this way.



Umm what else hmm...