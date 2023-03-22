Gardening & Yard Work

PurpleStorm
purp
Staff member
Senior Moderator
- Joined
- Dec 20, 2016
- Messages
- 27,977
- Reaction score
- 71,614
Hey folks.
What are you gardeners doing this spring? Planting anything special? Trying anything new?
I'm still new to gardening. Had some success last year and I know it can be even better this year. So I'm trying starter kits indoors that I'm getting going now. Then when it's warmer I'll move them outside into a couple of raised beds. Got seeds for lettuce, kale, beets, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, rosemary and parsley. I love fresh food from an organic garden. We'll see how it goes.
Gardening tips, photos and encouragement are greatly appreciated.
What are you gardeners doing this spring? Planting anything special? Trying anything new?
I'm still new to gardening. Had some success last year and I know it can be even better this year. So I'm trying starter kits indoors that I'm getting going now. Then when it's warmer I'll move them outside into a couple of raised beds. Got seeds for lettuce, kale, beets, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, rosemary and parsley. I love fresh food from an organic garden. We'll see how it goes.
Gardening tips, photos and encouragement are greatly appreciated.