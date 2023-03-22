Gardening & Yard Work

Hey folks.

What are you gardeners doing this spring? Planting anything special? Trying anything new?

I'm still new to gardening. Had some success last year and I know it can be even better this year. So I'm trying starter kits indoors that I'm getting going now. Then when it's warmer I'll move them outside into a couple of raised beds. Got seeds for lettuce, kale, beets, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, rosemary and parsley. I love fresh food from an organic garden. We'll see how it goes.

Gardening tips, photos and encouragement are greatly appreciated.
 
I have been wanting to bulldoze the garden in my side yard. Or maybe I could just plant some flowers or something. It came with the house, and I am not a gardener. It now just fills with weeds each summer.
 
Skip the Rosemary as it's got a low germination rate and takes a long time to get where you want it. Buy a plant. Theyre all over when the season gets goin. Do a little research maybe cause there's different varieties. Do Basil instead.

Don't start carrots inside as they don't transplant well. Start em outside after frost. Sprinkle the bed with seeds and thin them out as they get crowded. You'll have baby carrots all the time. You can do this in a pot inside early if you have the space and harvest till its all gone as they grow and also do it outside when the season starts.

Beets you can do that way also but they do transplant well. You'd have baby beets and beet greens as you weed out the best beet plants you want. If you start em inside you can do them singly or try 2 or 3 together sometimes in one cell. Do it on a bunch of farms I work at this way.

Umm what else hmm...
 
Actually if you got some kinda protection/row cover you can start those outside before last frost. Just cover them at nite.

Lettuce and Kale good to go whenever.

Where do you live? For tomatoes I start them at home depending on the temperature. My house is kinda cool and tomatoes like heat. A cooler start will mean unhealthy er plants in the long run.

Nasturtium is a really cool plant to get. Spicy like arugula. Cool leaves and flowers. Whole thing edible. Seeds are like big spicy capers. Not fussy does awesome in not so sunny/cooler spots. Might be invasive in you're area tho so I'd check that.
 
There is still over a foot of snow in my backyard but I will be starting some seedlings indoors as soon as I get back on 1 April. I will do yellow and green beans, poblanos, lettuce, onions and tomatoes.

This is what my set up looked like last spring before planting. I use raised bed planters, with a mix of dark soil, sphagnum, sheep manure and home made compost. I cover the soil with leaves in the fall.

BD1D4617-8A40-4A87-8FD7-5BC9585E855A.jpeg
 
Thanks bud.
Love your avatar.
 
Cool. Yeah I have two raised bed planters. I'll be mixing up a similar concoction for the soil in them once it gets warmer.
 
We had to ditch old garden.
Built on part of (vacant) neighboring lot, damn shame… was a nice set up. Homeowners Association rules strict, is normal.
Previous;
F6-F94-EC4-D209-47-E0-B77-A-D24-FCBBEE35-D.jpg

////
Maid set up a smaller one on both sides of house. Papaya trees, small orange trees (within house yard), tomato, onion, chili pepper, eggplant, & okra.
It’s been a few months, & coming along well.

giphy.gif


73-CAE038-2275-4786-B0-BB-507-F8-BFB6280.jpg
 
Sweet I love gardening. I'm southern hemisphere and Mediterranean climate. Average 8.8 clear sunshine hours a day. So I have different problems to most ITT seemingly.

I was gonna start a thread of vermiculture aka worm farming, which I've started getting into since the kids bought be a worm farm.BBut might just use this one
Anyone worm farm here? After three months of tending my worms I just harvested my first castings and made aerated worm tea. To confirm if it was worth the effort, I have set up a couple of experiments where I have some rows of radish seedlings and pak choi seeds, and have watered half with worm tea and left half untreated. Can't wait to see how impactful it is
 
Aerated Worm Tea creation:

upload_2023-3-23_8-41-38.png


upload_2023-3-23_8-44-32.png


I also put molasses in there as a food surce for the bacteria
the combination of the molasses and the aeration causes the good bacteria and microbes to multiply
upload_2023-3-23_8-50-1.png
 
Gonna do an actual garden this year. May do some berry bushes as well

have a few plants going in the tent, some of dj shorts original blueberry should be in mailbox tomorrow. Will be doing those outdoors
 
There's a kid who takes care of my octgenarian aunts. He grew way too many okras for 3 families to eat in the property. Bought some melon, french beans and eggplant seeds. I'll visit again when the melons are ready.
 
We are going to try to go agricultural products in our desks at work only using the office lighting and dirt from somewhere on campus. those are the rules. I went with a lettuce. Weather has let up enough to trowel out that ground gold and get going. hopefully this week or next.

i know nothing about anything plant related besides smoking them. the only that I do know is that have to beat the professional pumpkin grower.
 
Mint will survive anywhere.

Almost.
 
