Garcias loss to Romero is embarrassing

Hey guys I havent been in this part of the forum for a while... Just wanted to say that Garcia losing to Romero is really bad.. I think it's over for him

I dont follow the division that closely but I know Romero due to his title robbery and then his god awful display against Tank.

Hes not a good boxer. He has terrible fight IQ. And he doesn't seem All to bright outside of the ring either.
 
