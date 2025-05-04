Garcias loss to Romero is embarrassing

Intermission
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Nov 2, 2024
- Messages
- 2,713
- Reaction score
- 1,538
Hey guys I havent been in this part of the forum for a while... Just wanted to say that Garcia losing to Romero is really bad.. I think it's over for him
I dont follow the division that closely but I know Romero due to his title robbery and then his god awful display against Tank.
Hes not a good boxer. He has terrible fight IQ. And he doesn't seem All to bright outside of the ring either.
