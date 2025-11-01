garcia vs onama question

thewhiterooster
dana hates sunscreen
tomorrow's card is really really bad on paper. just curious what everyone's opinion is whether the ufc having so many events is a good thing or a bad thing. one could argue that there's nothing wrong with watching fights on a saturday night instead of nothing on tv. occasionally these cards with lesser talent have amazing matches... but do you disagree and think there's too many events which dilutes the ufc roster, and in turn there's no need for an event like onama vs Garcia? one could also argue that there's better talent and fights on the regional circuit than tomorrow's card. thoughts?