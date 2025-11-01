garcia vs onama question

thewhiterooster

thewhiterooster

dana hates sunscreen
@Black
Joined
Feb 24, 2007
Messages
5,216
Reaction score
1,794
tomorrow's card is really really bad on paper. just curious what everyone's opinion is whether the ufc having so many events is a good thing or a bad thing. one could argue that there's nothing wrong with watching fights on a saturday night instead of nothing on tv. occasionally these cards with lesser talent have amazing matches... but do you disagree and think there's too many events which dilutes the ufc roster, and in turn there's no need for an event like onama vs Garcia? one could also argue that there's better talent and fights on the regional circuit than tomorrow's card. thoughts?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Jackonfire
  • Sticky
Media UFC Fight Night 263 - Garcia vs. Onama Official Weigh-in: Fri 10/31 at 12pm ET
Replies
13
Views
165
Yoricks Wisdom
Yoricks Wisdom
WolfPackHunter
Most annoying new fad in UFC
2 3 4
Replies
69
Views
2K
WT3
WT3

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,276,163
Messages
58,027,215
Members
175,912
Latest member
Borhata

Share this page

Back
Top