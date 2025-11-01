Garcia vs. Onama PBP/Discussion

PuertoRican
Carnelossi usually looks strong in R1, but slows down in mid-R2.Throwing a sprinkle on Carnelossi based on testosterone content.
Same. Carnelossi gonna get sloppier and more tired. I appreciate the heads up!R1: Alencar probably stole it at the end. I'd LB Alencar at -200 or better right now. Carnelossi landed the better strikes, but she decided to stay in the clinch and got taken down by a single leg and then by a hip toss. The TDs will come easier in R2.
