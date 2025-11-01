Garcia vs. Onama PBP/Discussion

Wasn't gonna have any action but was bored this morning and wife and kid slept in so drove to the casino haha. Have a Halloween party to go to tonight so likely will miss some of the card but maybe put it on my phone.

First fight have goes distance in one small parlay.
 
Throwing a sprinkle on Carnelossi based on testosterone content.
 
My bets:
  • Steve Garcia -115 $575 for $500
  • Norma Dumont -135 $405 for $300
  • Parlay: Johnson, Ardelean -137 $410.53 for $300
My PrizePicks:
  • Nascimento U2.5 rounds
  • Ardelean O2.5 rounds
  • del Valle R1 U13.5 SS
 
Guld said:
Throwing a sprinkle on Carnelossi based on testosterone content.
Click to expand...
Carnelossi usually looks strong in R1, but slows down in mid-R2.

I'm not sure how well she'll do with the pressure of Alencar, who wants the clinch and TD.
 
R1: Alencar probably stole it at the end. I'd LB Alencar at -200 or better right now. Carnelossi landed the better strikes, but she decided to stay in the clinch and got taken down by a single leg and then by a hip toss. The TDs will come easier in R2.
 
Alencar probably stole it last minute. Carnelossi really dumb, she keep clinching when she should be disengaging and keeping it at distance.
 
PuertoRican said:
R1: Alencar probably stole it at the end. I'd LB Alencar at -200 or better right now. Carnelossi landed the better strikes, but she decided to stay in the clinch and got taken down by a single leg and then by a hip toss. The TDs will come easier in R2.
Click to expand...
Same. Carnelossi gonna get sloppier and more tired. I appreciate the heads up!
 
WTF ? Now Alencar looks gassed haha
 
Some big shots and grappling for Alencar. She SHOULD be up 2-0 and almost got that finish. Hopefully she doesn't gas/get finished.
 
Both gassed, but Alencar 2-0. Carnelossi needs to stay upright or my goes distance is sunk because I don't think she survives long if it hits the mat again.
 
PuertoRican said:
R1: Alencar probably stole it at the end. I'd LB Alencar at -200 or better right now. Carnelossi landed the better strikes, but she decided to stay in the clinch and got taken down by a single leg and then by a hip toss. The TDs will come easier in R2.
Click to expand...
R2: Alencar picked up her pace during the second half of R2 and dominated that portion. Alencar went from -220 to the underdog after 2 minutes into the round, and now starts R3 as a -700 favorite.
 
Nice. I went way heavier on that livebet than I should have. Glad Alencar got it, but I'll remember her gassing issues for future fights.
 
Yep. Knew she wouldn't survive another spell on the mat. She fought stupidly, willingly closing distance and allowing Alencar to grapple.
 
Easy win for Alencar if you assume she was trying to let the bull waste her energy so she could then counter her in the second half of each round when she expected her to slow down.
 
What's the feel on the next one? Rowe by stoppage or Ko by Dec?
 
I don't know enough about the Korean to make a prediction.

Most people are just referencing his last fight against Oban Elliott as to why he'll beat Rowe, but those two opponents are nothing alike in terms of height, reach, BJJ, striking, or cardio. I think if Rowe can stay out of the clinch against Oban Elliott, he can easily beat him.

Maybe Ko Seok Hyun can get TDs, but if he can't, he'll have to crash the pocket and get countered every time he wants to land a punch.

Since Rowe comes on late in fights, I can see him countering Ko in the first half of the fight and getting a R3 finish.
 
I'm on Korean Tyson here. He could get chinned, but I like how good his grappling looked vs Oban. Have his ML and put his dec prop in a round robin.
 
