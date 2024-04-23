Garcia v Haney PPVs ''very disappointing''

PBAC
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- May 15, 2022
- Messages
- 3,978
- Reaction score
- 3,029
No actual numbers just that it fell short of 1.5 million predicted but anything below 500k would be a bust.
Haney isn't even the name Tank was so I'm not exactly shocked. Personally I didn't know why people were so against Garcia's likeliness to win but I'm guessing they were
suckered in by the ruse. idk, I think personally it might land in the 800k range which is disappointing if the prediction was 1.5 million.
edit: wait ... Bob Arum?
Haney isn't even the name Tank was so I'm not exactly shocked. Personally I didn't know why people were so against Garcia's likeliness to win but I'm guessing they were
suckered in by the ruse. idk, I think personally it might land in the 800k range which is disappointing if the prediction was 1.5 million.
edit: wait ... Bob Arum?
PPV Numbers for Ryan Garcia vs Devin Haney Fight Fall Short of Expectations, Bob Arum Reveals
Bob Arum claims Garcia vs. Haney failed to impress with PPV buys.
www.thesportster.com