Garcia v Haney PPVs ''very disappointing''

PBAC

PBAC

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
May 15, 2022
Messages
3,978
Reaction score
3,029
No actual numbers just that it fell short of 1.5 million predicted but anything below 500k would be a bust.

Haney isn't even the name Tank was so I'm not exactly shocked. Personally I didn't know why people were so against Garcia's likeliness to win but I'm guessing they were
suckered in by the ruse. idk, I think personally it might land in the 800k range which is disappointing if the prediction was 1.5 million.

edit: wait ... Bob Arum?

www.thesportster.com

PPV Numbers for Ryan Garcia vs Devin Haney Fight Fall Short of Expectations, Bob Arum Reveals

Bob Arum claims Garcia vs. Haney failed to impress with PPV buys.
www.thesportster.com www.thesportster.com
 
Whatever your interpretation of them are, I think Ryan's antics actually drove down buyers.

It may have raised clicks and discussion, but in terms of people willing to lay down hard earned money for something- well they kind of want to be reassured it'll be what they want- eg a good fight.

Ryan's meltdown would have potentially caused quite a few serious fight fans to not want to fork out for a guy who gave every indication he had no place being in a title fight at that time. I'm sure it raised instagram and Gen z fans attention- but they stream and don't pay for fights.

Turned out to be a hugely entertaining fight and maybe Ryan was trolling or maybe not or maybe he thought he was selling the fight? But I actually think it drove serious buy numbers down more than anything.

I'll stream a freak show fight if I'm curious but I won't buy one. I'll only buy when it's a favourite fighter in a big fight or a great card and probably a lot of fans are the same.
 
that Indian said:
Where on earth did you read that Ryan Garcia is the biggest name in boxing? Bigger than Canelo? Joshua? Fury? Abdul "Tank" Wahid?
Click to expand...

He has the most pulling power, with the exception of maybe Canelo. Fury and Joshua don't have big PPV numbers. Since when is Davis a big PPV pull? His numbers were in the gutter before the Ryan fight.
 
that Indian said:
Where on earth did you read that Ryan Garcia is the biggest name in boxing? Bigger than Canelo? Joshua? Fury? Abdul "Tank" Wahid?
Click to expand...
as a dedicated boxing fan who likes to put on a good face for the best Canelo is making a joke of himself.

The biggest face in boxing is MMA and the biggest thing in MMA is a boxers fist and they know they want it
 
Tatra said:
He has the most pulling power, with the exception of maybe Canelo. Fury and Joshua don't have big PPV numbers. Since when is Davis a big PPV pull? His numbers were in the gutter before the Ryan fight.
Click to expand...
Huh...? Joshua has had 7 fights that have sold as many PPVs or more than Garcia's only PPV.
 
This was one of those cards where many were turned off by the pre fight hype but turned on by the actual fight.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,236,956
Messages
55,456,953
Members
174,787
Latest member
Freddie556

Share this page

Back
Top