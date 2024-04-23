Garcia v Haney PPVs ''very disappointing''

Whatever your interpretation of them are, I think Ryan's antics actually drove down buyers.



It may have raised clicks and discussion, but in terms of people willing to lay down hard earned money for something- well they kind of want to be reassured it'll be what they want- eg a good fight.



Ryan's meltdown would have potentially caused quite a few serious fight fans to not want to fork out for a guy who gave every indication he had no place being in a title fight at that time. I'm sure it raised instagram and Gen z fans attention- but they stream and don't pay for fights.



Turned out to be a hugely entertaining fight and maybe Ryan was trolling or maybe not or maybe he thought he was selling the fight? But I actually think it drove serious buy numbers down more than anything.



I'll stream a freak show fight if I'm curious but I won't buy one. I'll only buy when it's a favourite fighter in a big fight or a great card and probably a lot of fans are the same.