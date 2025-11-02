Garcia deserves a title shot

I like all of these fights but I would swap out the first set. Volk vs Murphy and Evloev rematch Lopes. Really like the Pitbull vs Emmett pairing. That can Main Event an Apex or Fight Night card.Nah but he deserves a top 5 guy. I say give him Yair.
Volk vs Evloev
Murphy vs Lopes
(Winners fight)
Zelal vs Aljo
Garcia vs Yair
(Winners fight)
Jean vs Allen
Pitbull vs Emmett
(Winners fight)
How did this guy go from getting finished by mid tier regional fighters who shouldn't even have been in the UFC, and thoroughly dominated bell to bell by a guy like Luis Pena to dominating Kattar and Onama like this and become a top contender?
Garcia's been around forever too, starting very young (teenager) pretty unusual to see someone make this big of an improvement so late (in 30s) career wise with an early start like that. Anyone up to date enough to know what happened/led to this?