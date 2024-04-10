13 others
What the FRICK are these odds? Put some god damn YAMS on Cody's name !!!!!
What the FOOK are you SMOKIN!
Y'all musta FORGOT!!! Cody No Love Garbrandt opening up 300 with a devastating KO. Can't believe the hate on Cody.
Swinging and banging. Lights out for Figweirdo in Rd 1.
