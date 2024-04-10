News Garbrandt is going to fricken STARCH Figueirdo

What the FRICK are these odds? Put some god damn YAMS on Cody's name !!!!!

What the FOOK are you SMOKIN!

Y'all musta FORGOT!!! Cody No Love Garbrandt opening up 300 with a devastating KO. Can't believe the hate on Cody.

Swinging and banging. Lights out for Figweirdo in Rd 1.
 
I forgot about this gif. Thanks for the reminder..

garbrandt-tuf.gif
 
Looking forward to watching Garbrandt get laid the fuck out by figgy.
 
Cody is a glass cannon and the god of war had an iron chin at 125.
Figgy is 36 now though and going up a weight class against a murderous puncher. 36 is way past prime at 135.
So he could be a glass cannon in this fight under these circumstances as well.
 
