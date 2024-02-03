Super_Nintendo
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Jan 17, 2020
- Messages
- 6,129
- Reaction score
- 11,666
Last edited:
Can anyone explain why this isn’t an example of peak clown world?
Where were you 3 years ago?Looks brutal but I'm curious to hear the whole story instead of a bunch of random tweets.
Perhaps getting a border deal done would be helpful?
Where were you 3 years ago?
Among other things, watching you get banned on Sherdog for the 20th time
Oh and where were you when the biggest, most beautiful wall was supposed to be built at the expense of Mexico?
Everyone failed in hilarious fashion and refuse to agree on anything.
No need for a border deal. The Biden administration can close the border yesterday. They had all the laws and tools they need from day one (when they opened up the border)Looks brutal but I'm curious to hear the whole story instead of a bunch of random tweets.
Perhaps getting a border deal done would be helpful?
They picked California because they can get free college tuition there.
Police believe four of the migrants arrested in cop beatdown near Times Square fled on a bus to California
Police believe four of the migrants arrested in cop beatdown near Times Square fled on a bus to CaliforniaFour of the migrants cut loose without bail after allegedly ganging up on two NYPD cops near Times Square may now be on the run, The Post has learned.nypost.com
4 migrants accused of assaulting NYPD officers were arrested and released. Now, they’re California-bound, a source says