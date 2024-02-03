Law Gang of Illegal Migrants beat down 2 NYPD officers and Alvin Bragg releases them without bail

GFRfQX9XkAAzfQ-



e960d8ebfb4c75023764ace8fbfdf3b3153d5e1107d6aea35ed0bf151d5ad344_1.jpg
 
Last edited:
Can anyone explain why this isn’t an example of peak clown world?
 
Question for you Lefties that voted for this, would it have been ok for the cops to pull out their firearms and gun these criminals down in order to protect themselves?
 
NY government showing constant contempt for laws, police, and legal

citizens. Criminals are ecstatic to be served and protected by blue voting.​
 
Looks brutal but I'm curious to hear the whole story instead of a bunch of random tweets.

Perhaps getting a border deal done would be helpful?
 
This kinda shit makes me ashamed to vote Democrat. I literally cant stand both Party's this decade, and will not be voting in 2024. This country is going to shit no matter which party wins, and i want no part of it.
 
If I were the cameraman, I would have socked those two sons of bitches right there. Ungrateful pieces of garbage.
 
Police believe four of the migrants arrested in cop beatdown near Times Square fled on a bus to California​

nypost.com

Police believe four of the migrants arrested in cop beatdown near Times Square fled on a bus to California

Four of the migrants cut loose without bail after allegedly ganging up on two NYPD cops near Times Square may now be on the run, The Post has learned.
nypost.com nypost.com

4 migrants accused of assaulting NYPD officers were arrested and released. Now, they’re California-bound, a source says​

 
Among other things, watching you get banned on Sherdog for the 20th time ;)

Oh and where were you when the biggest, most beautiful wall was supposed to be built at the expense of Mexico?

Everyone failed in hilarious fashion and refuse to agree on anything.
 
Sweater of AV said:
Among other things, watching you get banned on Sherdog for the 20th time ;)

Oh and where were you when the biggest, most beautiful wall was supposed to be built at the expense of Mexico?

<36>

Everyone failed in hilarious fashion and refuse to agree on anything.
Sweater of AV said:
Looks brutal but I'm curious to hear the whole story instead of a bunch of random tweets.

Perhaps getting a border deal done would be helpful?
Click to expand...
No need for a border deal. The Biden administration can close the border yesterday. They had all the laws and tools they need from day one (when they opened up the border)
 
Police believe four of the migrants arrested in cop beatdown near Times Square fled on a bus to California

nypost.com

Police believe four of the migrants arrested in cop beatdown near Times Square fled on a bus to California

Four of the migrants cut loose without bail after allegedly ganging up on two NYPD cops near Times Square may now be on the run, The Post has learned.
nypost.com nypost.com

4 migrants accused of assaulting NYPD officers were arrested and released. Now, they’re California-bound, a source says​

They picked California because they can get free college tuition there.
 
What's next?

Terrorist attack?

Chaos rules. Somethings need to be utterly destroyed before the new can replace them.
 
