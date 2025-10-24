Ganes Resume' At A Glance

Is actually shit. Tuivasa turned out to be a flop. Dusted a geriatric JDS who was never the same after the life altering beatings Cain gave him. Best win is against Derrick Lewis. Lost both biggest fights of his life. Razor thin decision or robbery depending who you ask, to get the number 1 contender spot. Heavyweight is just sad right now.
 
Ehh, not really his fault. HW division is what it is. 2 wins (yes, should be 1-1) against Volkov who's top 5.

Your last sentence kinda tells the story. All someone can do is beat who's there and do it impressively.
 
Hes got okayish depth on his resume but no wins that really stand out, either from the performance itself or the quality of the opponent. The most impressive thing hes done so far is making the Ngannou fight close even though he didnt get the win.
 
I think Jailton is a genuine test. He screwed up with Blaydes but was wrestlefucking him up to that point which is no mean feat. He would be by far the best grappler Tom has ever faced.
 
I mean a year earlier Ngannou KO'd JDS who was on a 3 fight win streak, nobody says it doesn't count for him. It's clearly not prime JDS and I'm still a little bit sus of the way Gane finished him, it was sort of a cheap finish unlike Ngannou but he did finish him even though he's known for pillow hands at HW. Blaydes and Rozenstruik beat him standing too prior, you never hear much about it not counting for them.

Gane: Volkov 2x (1.5x if you're salty, he atleast won about 1/2 the fight or close to it), Lewis, Spivac, Rozenstruik, Tuivasa, JDS, Boser, Mayes, Pessoa

Aspinall: Blaydes, Pavlovich, Volkov, Tybura, Spivac, Arlovski, Baudot, Collier

Gane was a hair away from beating Ngannou too and beat him on the feet. I dunno, any of the names above I can say both guys suck. If Gane beat Blaydes or Pavlovich does it matter? Pavlovich is a striker basically and Blaydes hasn't taken a single fighter down but Volkov since 2021.

Aspinall probably easily would beat Tuivasa, Lewis, Rozenstruik with takedowns. Who knows how he would've done with a 2021 Ngannou, probably better on the ground but worse on the feet.

They both have similar resumes you can poke holes and call all the opponents all shit. The only HWs that could be worth anything is Almeida or maybe Delija if he passes the top 5 test. This has to be a low point in HW division.
 
That's cool, hopefully we see him try to hammerfist bonk someone soon.
 
Ngannou is another fighter that made his name beating old big names in their last fights and low level actual top hw fighters, another least worst.
 
That's one way to phrase it. The other is that he has one bad loss in his career, against Jones, and other than that he beat everyone else except Ngannou, which he barely lost a close title fight to.
 
He took Blaydes down in the first minute of the fight, then took him down another 8 times in the same round, Blaydes had zero offence. Then Jailton goofed on a takedown right at the start of the second and ate a bunch of hammerfists. So yeah, he was.

Not sure what you're trying to argue against exactly? are you invalidating him as a threat because of that one mishap? how much do you think others can reliably bank on being able to finish him the way Blaydes did? and if they cant, what do you think might happen given his grappling ability?
 
Lol, love the "let's look at the resume of X figher" threads.

You learn from this that literally everyone who has ever competed in the UFC is:
a) a can
b) journeyman
c) washed up
d) too old
e) too green
f) never your friend
 
You seriously just included 1 fight win streak Blaydes in there, who he's 1-1 with, and 1 fight win streak Volkov, and we're supposed to take you seriously that these are better wins than Gane has. Do you just not know who gave Volkov his loss before Tom or something?

Hint: It was Gane when Volkov was on a 2 fight win streak over Overeem and Harris compared to just Tybura when Tom beat him. Who Gane then beat him again on a 4 fight win streak, again a better win than when Tom did it. Gane has 2 wins over Volkov and they were both at better points than Tom's lone win over Volkov.

You also mention Pav's 6 fight KO streak as though Tai wasn't on a 5 KO streak when Gane KO'd him. Guess who was one of Pav's 6 KOs? Tai after Gane had already KO'd him in his previous fight. Why is Pav getting more credit for KOing someone AFTER Gane already did so? Why does the Tai win suck for Gane because he went on a losing streak afterwards, but count for Pav who contributed to it, but Pav's downfall and more mediocre performances after Tom not count to lessening that win for him?

And we're not even going to discuss how Gane arguably beat Ngannou which would certainly blow out anything Tom's ever done.

You're all over the place mate. There's no objective criteria for saying Tom has a better resume. He certainly wins faster sure, but resume wise of course Gane has the better one and it's beyond silly to pretend he doesn't.
 
First round was a draw, last three were won by Ngannou. He wasnt even close to beating Francis.

"Reflecting on the fight, Gane knew he had lost immediately after the final bell. He did not question the outcome, stating, "at the end of the fight, I knew already... the champ stayed the champ"
 
