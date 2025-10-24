Ganes Resume' At A Glance

TeenageMutantLesnarTurtle said: Stopping Pavlovich in the first round after Pav was on a 6 fight RD1 KO streak was a better win than any of Ganes. So were his first round stoppages of Blaydes and Volkov. What exactly does Gane have on his resume that puts it ahead? Click to expand...

You seriously just included 1 fight win streak Blaydes in there, who he's 1-1 with, and 1 fight win streak Volkov, and we're supposed to take you seriously that these are better wins than Gane has. Do you just not know who gave Volkov his loss before Tom or something?Hint: It was Gane when Volkov was on a 2 fight win streak over Overeem and Harris compared to just Tybura when Tom beat him. Who Gane then beat him again on a 4 fight win streak, again a better win than when Tom did it. Gane has 2 wins over Volkov and they were both at better points than Tom's lone win over Volkov.You also mention Pav's 6 fight KO streak as though Tai wasn't on a 5 KO streak when Gane KO'd him. Guess who was one of Pav's 6 KOs? Tai after Gane had already KO'd him in his previous fight. Why is Pav getting more credit for KOing someone AFTER Gane already did so? Why does the Tai win suck for Gane because he went on a losing streak afterwards, but count for Pav who contributed to it, but Pav's downfall and more mediocre performances after Tom not count to lessening that win for him?And we're not even going to discuss how Gane arguably beat Ngannou which would certainly blow out anything Tom's ever done.You're all over the place mate. There's no objective criteria for saying Tom has a better resume. He certainly wins faster sure, but resume wise of course Gane has the better one and it's beyond silly to pretend he doesn't.