Ganes Resume' At A Glance

I mean a year earlier Ngannou KO'd JDS who was on a 3 fight win streak, nobody says it doesn't count for him. It's clearly not prime JDS and I'm still a little bit sus of the way Gane finished him, it was sort of a cheap finish unlike Ngannou but he did finish him even though he's known for pillow hands at HW. Blaydes and Rozenstruik beat him standing too prior, you never hear much about it not counting for them.
Gane: Volkov 2x (1.5x if you're salty, he atleast won about 1/2 the fight or close to it), Lewis, Spivac, Rozenstruik, Tuivasa, JDS, Boser, Mayes, Pessoa
Aspinall: Blaydes, Pavlovich, Volkov, Tybura, Spivac, Arlovski, Baudot, Collier
Gane was a hair away from beating Ngannou too and beat him on the feet. I dunno, any of the names above I can say both guys suck. If Gane beat Blaydes or Pavlovich does it matter? Pavlovich is a striker basically and Blaydes hasn't taken a single fighter down but Volkov since 2021.
Aspinall probably easily would beat Tuivasa, Lewis, Rozenstruik with takedowns. Who knows how he would've done with a 2021 Ngannou, probably better on the ground but worse on the feet.
They both have similar resumes you can poke holes and call all the opponents all shit. The only HWs that could be worth anything is Almeida or maybe Delija if he passes the top 5 test. This has to be a low point in HW division.