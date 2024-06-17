  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Gane's finishing sequences always look like a dude that can't fight to save his life ( still the best striker in the business overall)

This looks like how my mother used to beat my drunk father:

giphy.gif
 
Not even top 5 imo, his wrestling is dog shit. He loses to Jones(obviously), Aspinall, Volkov, Blaydes, Almeida, Pavlovich, and probably Stipe. Outside the UFC I'd pick Ngannou, Nemkov, and Malykhin to beat him.
 
I was gonna say something, but yeah he's standing completely squared up hammerfisting dude on the back of the head lmao.
 
swarrrm said:
Not even top 5 imo, his wrestling is dog shit. He loses to Jones(obviously), Aspinall, Volkov, Blaydes, Almeida, Pavlovich, and probably Stipe. Outside the UFC I'd pick Ngannou, Nemkov, and Malykhin to beat him.
LOL he already beat Volkov. Just log out because you clearly are a clueless moron.
 
