Gane's finishing sequences always look like a dude that can't fight to save his life ( still the best striker in the business overall)

The HW division everywhere is bad. Remove weight cutting and it improves drammatically.The HW division in the UFC is a joke
Except most HWs aren't cutting weight.The HW division everywhere is bad. Remove weight cutting and it improves drammatically.
I think what's being suggested is that a bunch of LHW's do, so if you remove cutting, a lot of LHW talent will end up at HW 'where they belong.'Except most HWs aren't cutting weight.
LOL he already beat Volkov. Just log out because you clearly are a clueless moron.Not even top 5 imo, his wrestling is dog shit. He loses to Jones(obviously), Aspinall, Volkov, Blaydes, Almeida, Pavlovich, and probably Stipe. Outside the UFC I'd pick Ngannou, Nemkov, and Malykhin to beat him.
LOL he already beat Volkov. Just log out because you clearly are a clueless moron.
Okay. And?I think what's being suggested is that a bunch of LHW's do, so if you remove cutting, a lot of LHW talent will end up at HW 'where they belong.'