Tommy was already gassing and breathing heavy, Gane was finding him with his jab and it was only a matter of time before the cross connected.
Did Gane derail the hypetrain sooner than excepted? Did Tommy just realize there's levels to this game?
Gane broke his nose AND his eye. Maybe in the UFC they call that a no contest but where I live at that's called a beat down
