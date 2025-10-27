Rewatch Gane was about to knock out Tom Gaspinall

Tommy was already gassing and breathing heavy, Gane was finding him with his jab and it was only a matter of time before the cross connected.

Did Gane derail the hypetrain sooner than excepted? Did Tommy just realize there's levels to this game?

Gane broke his nose AND his eye. Maybe in the UFC they call that a no contest but where I live at that's called a beat down ;)
 
pamirec said:
Are we gonna act like we haven’t seen so many fights where fighter A looks good early on and loses minutes or rounds later?
giphy.gif
 
Oh, come on! Tom was just lying low and biding his time! With his super cardio and great fighting IQ, he would have dragged Gane into deep waters and finished by... doctor stoppage!!
 
pamirec said:
Are we gonna act like we haven’t seen so many fights where fighter A looks good early on and loses minutes or rounds later?
yeah but where talkin about a gassed HW
thats alot of weight to carry for 5 rounds

for 5 rounds hes gonna eat jabs all night
his nose bloodied up
you think thats a good sign when you cant even breath and you have to carry 255 lbs of weight
 
Tom looked fat and winded. There is no way he was going 5 rnds...he would catch a heart attack.
 
yeah I know. It sucks. aspinall was rushing in and looked like a complete jack ass right before the eye poke. I really do think we may have been seconds from a finish but the round was almost over so he may have been saved. Ganes jab was automatic. landed it whenever he

and he was gassed. Gane was about to take him out back and give him the ol yeller
 
pamirec said:
Are we gonna act like we haven’t seen so many fights where fighter A looks good early on and loses minutes or rounds later?
Sure, anything can happens, it is the HW Division, but we’ve never seen Aspinall go into later rounds & he did look a little gassed, we’ve seen Cyril go into the later rounds of bouts without missing a beat.
 
I was rooting for Ciryl, but I didn't see this. It looked to me pretty even up to the foul. Ciryl did look like he had a rhythm going, like he was dancing out there. But the fight was close, who knows what would have happened.
 
Xoleth said:
giphy.gif
only one jiri brother. cant hold other fighters to his standard. hes the exception of every rule. one of the few who would rather get KO'd than lose.


orca said:
yeah but where talkin about a gassed HW
thats alot of weight to carry for 5 rounds

for 5 rounds hes gonna eat jabs all night
his nose bloodied up
you think thats a good sign when you cant even breath and you have to carry 255 lbs of weight
And its 5 rounds we KNOW gane can fight. We've seen gane go 5 rounds several times.
 
are we going to ignore that Gane is a cunt for eyepoking , and its actually his fault not Toms?
 
For my fellow french readers, even though, you can appreciate and deduct what is written just by watching the beauty of how Gane was absolutely schooling Aspinall on the feet during the first round, before Ascantseeatall quit.
 
