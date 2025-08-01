  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Gane is going to shock the world.

Aspinall’s a human highlight reel, but Gane’s slick footwork and technical game might just steal the show.
Picture Gane dancing around Ngannou’s bombs at UFC 270, landing crisp counters and kicks over five rounds—his heavyweight ballet could make Aspinall chase and test that unproven gas tank.

Tom’s has quick KOs over Pavlovich and Blaydes, plus a slick sub on Volkov , but he’s faced no one with Gane’s finesse. Gane was outstriking Volkov 146-106 and TKO’ing Lewis with surgical precision.

Aspinall’s never seen round 3 in 18 fights , while Gane’s gone 25 minutes against Ngannou and Volkov—can Tom keep up if Gane drags him to deep waters?

Seriously, if Gane avoids the early storm, he might outpoint or even finish a gassed Aspinall.

48-47 Gane, you heard it here first folks.
 
Gane absolutely fucking sucks, and he's going to lose badly.
 
You should bet your life savings on it.

You can turn that $28 to almost 3 figures, baby.
 
