Gane is an easy win for Pavlovich. Sergei has too much KO power that Gane cannot avoid.

Gane has little to no power... that's a bad combination against a USSR tank like Pavlovich who can just walk through you and nuke you.
Tom put him away with really big shots though, Gane tends to snipe people with jabs and lowkicks until he's dominant and then unload.Movement is what put Pavlovich away by Tom. Movement is what will put Pavlovich away against Gane.
If Gane is worried about the TD threat, Pavlovic can definitely catch him.If Pav could mix in some TDs, he'd definitely be a very fought fight for Gane. Just standing, could go either way but I'd favor Gane the longer the fight goes.
I don't see a slow HW like Pavlovich surviving to a decision TBH.What makes you think Gane can’t avoid Pavlovich’s power? I see Pavlovich hitting air for 25 minutes if he tries to put Gane always standing…
Pavlovich would probably have to go the wrestling route (which he is capable of doing).
Also had no knees. He probably nukes him in a rematchNgannou didn't have too much KO power for Gane. But whatever.