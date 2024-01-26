Gane is an easy win for Pavlovich. Sergei has too much KO power that Gane cannot avoid.

Movement is what put Pavlovich away by Tom. Movement is what will put Pavlovich away against Gane.
Tom put him away with really big shots though, Gane tends to snipe people with jabs and lowkicks until he's dominant and then unload.

Is that going to be enough to keep Sergei off of him? if not honestly I feel Gane close in looks much less slick than he does at range.
 
If Pav could mix in some TDs, he'd definitely be a very fought fight for Gane. Just standing, could go either way but I'd favor Gane the longer the fight goes.
 
If Pav could mix in some TDs, he'd definitely be a very fought fight for Gane. Just standing, could go either way but I'd favor Gane the longer the fight goes.
If Gane is worried about the TD threat, Pavlovic can definitely catch him.
 
Gane destroyed Black Beast, Tuivasa and Rozenstruike. He was also outstriking Ngannou. No reason he can't do the same to Pavlovich.

Gane is obviously weak to wrestlers but I don't see anyone beating him on the feet except MAYBE Aspinall (but Aspinall would probably wrestle him).
 
What makes you think Gane can’t avoid Pavlovich’s power? I see Pavlovich hitting air for 25 minutes if he tries to put Gane always standing…

Pavlovich would probably have to go the wrestling route (which he is capable of doing).
I don't see a slow HW like Pavlovich surviving to a decision TBH.
 
