I'm for sure favoring Aspinall, but I will say that I don't quite know where everyone is getting this idea that Aspinall is some wrestling mastermind; he did take down a couple of his opponents but I just don't see the evidence to suggest that he'll do the same to Gane just because Bones took him down. Ultimately, I do feel he'll be too much for Gane wherever the fight goes, but if I were a gambling man, I wouldn't be throwing down so much coin on this fight. Gane has very good defense on the feet and has much more experience in the cage than Aspinall.