His chin held up five rounds against Francis but Tom is much faster. Tom also will have the edge massively in the grappling. If it goes past two rounds though it might start to favor Gane. I’m thinking Tom by KO in the first or second round.
 
Gane by takedown and GNP round 1!

Seriously though the guy looks a little slower and bigger than usual, I know he's 2 months out, but figured he'd be in better shape. If he never bounces back from his injury, this fight will seal his future at HW. I don't think anyone has had a title shot against 4 different champions and never won one before.
 
Tommy bhai deserving proper chappal energy for these childish claims of HW champion when in truth only Intercontinental champ haanji 😂 Especially now when he refuse proper dangal with JJ in the White House 🤏🏾🏳️‍🌈🦆 Waheguru see all, and buddy will soon be sitting mid-card again, or maybe drinking warm beer in stands watching JJ vs Gane 2
 
I'm for sure favoring Aspinall, but I will say that I don't quite know where everyone is getting this idea that Aspinall is some wrestling mastermind; he did take down a couple of his opponents but I just don't see the evidence to suggest that he'll do the same to Gane just because Bones took him down. Ultimately, I do feel he'll be too much for Gane wherever the fight goes, but if I were a gambling man, I wouldn't be throwing down so much coin on this fight. Gane has very good defense on the feet and has much more experience in the cage than Aspinall.
 
