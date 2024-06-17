Gane finishing sequences always look like a dude that can't fight to save his life ( still the best striker in the business overall)

The HW division everywhere is bad. Remove weight cutting and it improves drammatically.The HW division in the UFC is a joke
Except most HWs aren't cutting weight.The HW division everywhere is bad. Remove weight cutting and it improves drammatically.
I think what's being suggested is that a bunch of LHW's do, so if you remove cutting, a lot of LHW talent will end up at HW 'where they belong.'Except most HWs aren't cutting weight.
LOL he already beat Volkov. Just log out because you clearly are a clueless moron.Not even top 5 imo, his wrestling is dog shit. He loses to Jones(obviously), Aspinall, Volkov, Blaydes, Almeida, Pavlovich, and probably Stipe. Outside the UFC I'd pick Ngannou, Nemkov, and Malykhin to beat him.