Gane finishing sequences always look like a dude that can't fight to save his life ( still the best striker in the business overall)

This looks like how my mother used to beat my drunk father:

giphy.gif
 
Yeah, I ain't" defending this one.











Sometimes effective striking isn't aesthetically pleasing. God this is pretty ugly for such a high caliber MMA striker
 
Not even top 5 imo, his wrestling is dog shit. He loses to Jones(obviously), Aspinall, Volkov, Blaydes, Almeida, Pavlovich, and probably Stipe. Outside the UFC I'd pick Ngannou, Nemkov, and Malykhin to beat him.
 
Give him Pride or Vale Tudo rules and we'd have a different beast...

Just saying
 
because he doesn't look comfortable being so aggressive and he loses composure when he goes to finish.
 
I was gonna say something, but yeah he's standing completely squared up hammerfisting dude on the back of the head lmao.
 
The hate Cereal is getting is absolutely ridiculous. The guy loses to Francis and JJ and all of a sudden he's a bum.
 
swarrrm said:
Not even top 5 imo, his wrestling is dog shit. He loses to Jones(obviously), Aspinall, Volkov, Blaydes, Almeida, Pavlovich, and probably Stipe. Outside the UFC I'd pick Ngannou, Nemkov, and Malykhin to beat him.
LOL he already beat Volkov. Just log out because you clearly are a clueless moron.
 
