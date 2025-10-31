Gane did well, why didnt anyone expect it?

Many of us pointed out that Aspinall has really unproven wrestling and a mediocre clinch game at best, this idea that Tom was going to easily submit Gane in 3 minutes was only built off the 2nd Volkov fight where Gane was injured and didn't have his usual movement or ability to defend takedowns. Also Tom has never in his UFC career attempted more than 2 takedowns in a fight, so the jury is still out on whether he has the gas tank to even consistently threaten them.



What stood out to me is how Aspinall tried to fight Gane, Aspinall has basically spent his entire career doing whatever he wants. He wins mostly by blitzing people or just being faster to the punch. This was the first time where Aspinall actually had to set something up, cut the cage off, utilize consistent pressure. But Tom isn't a real pressure fighter, he wasn't taking up the space between them. We also don't know if Aspinall even has the cardio to throw 40 strikes a round or implement a pressure style for an extended period.



Usually Tom can be pretty on the outside and land a big counter, but this was the first time he would've been forced to make adjustments in order to win. He looked good at times, he has some serious skills. He tried a few crafty tricks to catch Gane, but this was the first time in the UFC where he threw 40 strikes at someone, and they weren't hurt or compromised in some way.



I like Gane in the rematch depending on the odds, there's way too many questions about Aspinall. Gane has a sturdy chin and better TDD than people give him credit for.