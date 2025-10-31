Gane did well, why didnt anyone expect it?

filthynumber1

filthynumber1

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Apr 29, 2003
Messages
14,634
Reaction score
4,327
Toms been off for like a year and a half waiting for JBJ who avoided the fight and Cyril gane steps in like a stud against a guy no one wanted to fight, including duck Jones
Kudos to gane. Put his balls on the fuck8ng table and said let's go.

Gane is a heavyweight who moves like a lightweight and people were surprised Tom couldn't starch him in the 1st round like the b class opponents he has been facing. Gane is on another level from what Tom was used to.
This fight had so much potential.
Looking forward to the rematch

PS take it easy on the eye pokes cyril for fuck sakes
Could have been fight of the year
This fight was a zero that could have been a 10
 
Last edited:
I mean the replay showed that he stuffed Aspinall's takedown by shoving his fingers in Tom's face.

So Gane's strategy seemed to be "circle away and jab for 25 minutes while eye poking Tom every time he gets close".

Basing your strategy on illegality doesn't mean you did well. He landed a couple good jabs and then fucked himself. Gane might be in trouble if the rematch disallows him from doing this again, taking points away before he even pokes Tom if he puts his fingers on Tom's face again.
 
Alpha_T83 said:
I mean the replay showed that he stuffed Aspinall's takedown by shoving his fingers in Tom's face.

So Gane's strategy seemed to be "circle away and jab for 25 minutes while eye poking Tom every time he gets close".

Basing your strategy on illegality doesn't mean you did well. He landed a couple good jabs and then fucked himself. Gane might be in trouble if the rematch disallows him from doing this again, taking points away before he even pokes Tom if he puts his fingers on Tom's face again.
Click to expand...
Sorry
Don't get me wrong. I think this should have been a DQ win for Tom. Gane committed the foul, yet somehow tom gets all the hate.
Regardless this fight has potential, run it back asap
 
filthynumber1 said:
Sorry
Don't get me wrong. I think this should have been a DQ win for Tom. Gane committed the foul, yet somehow tom gets all the hate.
Regardless this fight has potential, run it back asap
Click to expand...
Oh my bad I misread your comment.
 
Alpha_T83 said:
Oh my bad I misread your comment.
Click to expand...
Bascially I was saying gane stepped up when no one else would.
Including the steroid cheatin, eye poking, oblique kicking, drunk driving, coke sniffing, dirty fightin jon bones jones
 
Many of us pointed out that Aspinall has really unproven wrestling and a mediocre clinch game at best, this idea that Tom was going to easily submit Gane in 3 minutes was only built off the 2nd Volkov fight where Gane was injured and didn't have his usual movement or ability to defend takedowns. Also Tom has never in his UFC career attempted more than 2 takedowns in a fight, so the jury is still out on whether he has the gas tank to even consistently threaten them.

What stood out to me is how Aspinall tried to fight Gane, Aspinall has basically spent his entire career doing whatever he wants. He wins mostly by blitzing people or just being faster to the punch. This was the first time where Aspinall actually had to set something up, cut the cage off, utilize consistent pressure. But Tom isn't a real pressure fighter, he wasn't taking up the space between them. We also don't know if Aspinall even has the cardio to throw 40 strikes a round or implement a pressure style for an extended period.

Usually Tom can be pretty on the outside and land a big counter, but this was the first time he would've been forced to make adjustments in order to win. He looked good at times, he has some serious skills. He tried a few crafty tricks to catch Gane, but this was the first time in the UFC where he threw 40 strikes at someone, and they weren't hurt or compromised in some way.

I like Gane in the rematch depending on the odds, there's way too many questions about Aspinall. Gane has a sturdy chin and better TDD than people give him credit for.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Luffy
DDP before JJ vs Gane analysis;
2
Replies
25
Views
2K
Dionysian
Dionysian
filthynumber1
When Aspinall and Gane rematch
2 3
Replies
48
Views
716
lerobshow
lerobshow
koa pomaikai
Media In the shadow of Jon Jones, Tom Aspinall must dominate Cyril Gane to establish legitimacy
2 3 4
Replies
71
Views
2K
icemun
icemun
CatchtheseHands
Debunking Cyril Gane's ducking accusations
2
Replies
31
Views
312
CatchtheseHands
CatchtheseHands
U
Aspinall's wrestling ability vs Jones (Gane fight comparison)
2 3
Replies
50
Views
815
BowserJr
BowserJr

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,276,103
Messages
58,024,070
Members
175,910
Latest member
fighter55

Share this page

Back
Top