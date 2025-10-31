Gane did well, why didnt anyone expect it?

filthynumber1
Toms been off for like a year and a half waiting for JBJ who avoided the fight and Cyril gane steps in like a stud against a guy no one wanted to fight, including duck Jones
Kudos to gane. Put his balls on the fuck8ng table and said let's go.
Gane is a heavyweight who moves like a lightweight and people were surprised Tom couldn't starch him in the 1st round like the b class opponents he has been facing. Gane is on another level from what Tom was used to.
This fight had so much potential.
Looking forward to the rematch
PS take it easy on the eye pokes cyril for fuck sakes
Could have been fight of the year
This fight was a zero that could have been a 10
