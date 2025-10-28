Gane/Aspinal Slow-Mo Eye Poke Video Analysis





Watching this video we can Aspinal's eye sockets ripple from the force of the eye pokes. What seems to make matters worse is that it wasn't one of those ones where they just "rake" down your face, instead the fingers hit the eyes as Aspinal is moving forward and then push into his eye sockets. The nail on his middle finger (the one that "injured" Tom's right eye) does seem to partially disappear into the orbital socket on the top of the eye, while the nail on the pointer finger hooks down completely and disappears entirely. Aspinal is actually pulling his face back and away as the fingers continue to push forward and in. It's pretty brutal.



Instead of debating whether or not Aspinal was truly injured or not because of damage control from his camp/his dad or what one doctor paid by the UFC said in the cage with a few seconds of investigation, just watch the video and gauge for yourself whether that looks like a bad enough eye poke to temporarily blind you.



If you can concede that it does than all we are debating is if a Champion should risk his career on fighting partially blind because his opponent fouled him severely (multiple times) and didn't even get a point docked. Some will say he should've continued because "that's what fighters do" or "fighter [x] did it with an even worse eye-poke" and if that's your opinion so be it, but I think it's pretty evident to say that based on watching the video it's a bad enough eye poke to temporarily blind someone.



This outcome really sucked because Gane truly had a great game-plan/performance and looked like he had the right style and approach to really give Aspinal fits. He had all the momentum prior to the eye-poke despite what the stats say. It would've been fascinating to see if he could've kept that approach or if Aspinal would be able to adjust and force some in-fighting exchanges or get in on a takedown.