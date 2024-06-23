  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Gane > aspinal resume

orca

orca

P4P #1 Machida fan
@Black
Joined
Apr 20, 2017
Messages
5,105
Reaction score
1,490
really fun fact
jones 1 win against gane > tom aspinals resume

tom aspinals resume consist of
journeyman volkov (dudes been fighting as a journeyman for a long time same era as stipe)
pavlovich ( the so called boogeyman hype)

these guys wherent even near the title

jones on the other hand has a win over gane (title contender as always)
wich in fact is a bigger win than volkov and the boogeyman
whats next

its a big fact thats really funny
 
HHJ said:
Trolls used to try hard, oh the old days

where have they gone??

:: sad piano music ::
Click to expand...
defend your opinion with facts
do u want me to post how many times volk or pav where in the talks of fighting a title?
wait they dont
sorry cant post because they werent
 
orca said:
defend your opinion with facts
do u want me to post how many times volk or pav where in the talks of fighting a title?
Click to expand...
Its not an opinion.

Trolling def used to be alot better.
 
HHJ said:
Its not an opinion.

Trolling def used to be alot better.
Click to expand...
your opinion doesnt really matter
gane is a title contender
pav and volk isnt
 
Such terrible posts such as this is surely a sign of the end times.


Come, behold
Both hands point to old
Every minute is a viper
Every second is a toad
Every cross, every stone
Is a sure horoscope
Every coffin, every urn
A beacon of hope

Memento mori
 
aspinall wns aging like milk like the british with their teeth!
 
All flesh is cash when the gavel falls
 
orca said:
do u want me to post how many times volk or pav where in the talks of fighting a title?
Click to expand...
The word “where” does not mean what you think it means. I thought a typo at first, but in 2 posts now.
“Wherent” made me laugh. Good one.
 
Kind of irrelevant when we know Aspinall would starch or submit Gane within two rounds.
 
