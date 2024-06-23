Gane > aspinal resume

really fun fact

jones 1 win against gane > tom aspinals resume



tom aspinals resume consist of

journeyman volkov (dudes been fighting as a journeyman for a long time same era as stipe)

pavlovich ( the so called boogeyman hype)



these guys wherent even near the title



jones on the other hand has a win over gane (title contender as always)

wich in fact is a bigger win than volkov and the boogeyman

whats next



its a big fact thats really funny