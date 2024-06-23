Gane > aspinal resume

orca
P4P #1 Machida fan
@Black
Joined
Apr 20, 2017
really fun fact
jones 1 win against gane > tom aspinals resume
tom aspinals resume consist of
journeyman volkov (dudes been fighting as a journeyman for a long time same era as stipe)
pavlovich ( the so called boogeyman hype)
these guys wherent even near the title
jones on the other hand has a win over gane (title contender as always)
wich in fact is a bigger win than volkov and the boogeyman
whats next
its a big fact thats really funny
