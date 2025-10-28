Media Gane’s first FAILED attempt at an eye poke on Tom.

Hey, gotta give credit to gane for realizing eyepokes are semi legal. Soon enough he'll perma blind someone and then they gonna retire and it's less competition for him. ez path to the belt. Smart move imo.
 
Gane is the dirtiest fighter in the UFC, and Dana loves that kind of shit. He should have been DQ'd a long time ago when he fought JDS. Instead of being punished for the massive illegal elbow to the back of the head, he was rewarded with infinite title shots.
 
Just Creed said:
Apparently it's quite common with fighters at Gane's gym. Shame Gane caused the fight to be cancelled with his dirty tactics.
Not enough is being talked about the takedown attempt eye poke. Jabbed into the eyes before he could even touch his hands together.
 
usernamee said:
Fingers pointed upwards. Legal and fine and nothing weird was done either.
His fingers were pointing upwards during the fight ending poke sequence, too. You can’t palm opponents face with a open hand since your fingers will most likely rake his eyes.

I guess it’s legal to keep them pointing up. Then eyepoking opponent as a result is illegal, but you rarely get penalised for it, so…

Hdfi said:
Gane is the dirtiest fighter in the UFC, and Dana loves that kind of shit. He should have been DQ'd a long time ago when he fought JDS. Instead of being punished for the massive illegal elbow to the back of the head, he was rewarded with infinite title shots.
Many fouls to attribute to Gane but the JDS elbow was perfectly legal (connected on the ear) and also 100% JDS fault (turned away while the strike was thrown).
 
Can’t defend Gane here, he’d been doing that since the bell rang. If you even look back at his last few he’s a pretty dirty fighter.
That was a blatant and egregious as hell.
 
What a pathetic reach, you have to open your hand at some point to push the head to defend a takedown....
 
