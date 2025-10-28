AMAZINGUFC
Yes yes fingers pointed up. Good call, all good nothing to see here
Not enough is being talked about the takedown attempt eye poke. Jabbed into the eyes before he could even touch his hands together.Apparently it's quite common with fighters at Gane's gym. Shame Gane caused the fight to be cancelled with his dirty tactics.
They were upwards when the eyepoke happened.
His fingers were pointing upwards during the fight ending poke sequence, too. You can’t palm opponents face with a open hand since your fingers will most likely rake his eyes.
Many fouls to attribute to Gane but the JDS elbow was perfectly legal (connected on the ear) and also 100% JDS fault (turned away while the strike was thrown).Gane is the dirtiest fighter in the UFC, and Dana loves that kind of shit. He should have been DQ'd a long time ago when he fought JDS. Instead of being punished for the massive illegal elbow to the back of the head, he was rewarded with infinite title shots.
And he figured he couldn't get an eyepoke with that so he adjusted