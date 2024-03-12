Gamrot vs Poirier

LoveMyMMA said: I believe we see Islam vs. Poirier as well.

Islam wants to be active and fight in June. Either UFC 302 (June 1st) or Saudi FN (June 22).



Hard to see Gaethje, Charles, Arman, or Max being ready to fight by then.



Unless of course, one of the fights is lopsided and ends within the 1st round.

It’s a pretty small window between 300 and SA. It would probably be best to assume the winners of those two fights at 300 will not be ready for a TS in late June (Assuming the fight happens in SA). That’s going from a full TC against another elite opponent into another TC for a TS.That’s generally not ideal.And it depends on if the UFC wants to see what happens at 300? They could, but anybody challenging Islam in June after fighting on 300. Is already at a disadvantage even if they come out of 300 mostly unscathed.