Gamrot vs Poirier

I realize it’s not the be all, and end all. But the gaunlet has been dropped by Dustin. And picked up by Islam.
I believe we see Islam vs. Poirier as well.
Islam wants to be active and fight in June. Either UFC 302 (June 1st) or Saudi FN (June 22).
Hard to see Gaethje, Charles, Arman, or Max being ready to fight by then.
Unless of course, one of the fights is lopsided and ends within the 1st round.
It’s a pretty small window between 300 and SA. It would probably be best to assume the winners of those two fights at 300 will not be ready for a TS in late June (Assuming the fight happens in SA). That’s going from a full TC against another elite opponent into another TC for a TS.I believe we see Islam vs. Poirier as well.
Islam wants to be active and fight in June. Either UFC 302 (June 1st) or Saudi FN (June 22).
Hard to see Gaethje, Charles, Arman, or Max being ready to fight by then.
Unless of course, one of the fights is lopsided and ends within the 1st round.
if he wanted to be active he'd have fought in february or january, what he wants is to fight his top contenders on short turn arounds. which why he said he wanted to fight in june after armen, charles and gaethje was booked for april (said nothing about june before) This way he'll either get; someone who is not a top contender (dustin or gamrot) or a top contender on a 8 week turn around.I believe we see Islam vs. Poirier as well.
Islam wants to be active and fight in June. Either UFC 302 (June 1st) or Saudi FN (June 22).
Hard to see Gaethje, Charles, Arman, or Max being ready to fight by then.
Unless of course, one of the fights is lopsided and ends within the 1st round.
He could get it purely due to timing.I don't think Poirier gets to skip ahead in line off a 1 fight streak against a guy outside the top 10. The UFC used Oliveira and Gaethje to add value to 300 but they were both already waiting for title shots.
Sure, Volk got ONE layup but only after he beat max twice and ortega. Islam has had the title almost 2 years by the time he has fought and has not fought a legit number 1 LW once yet. I know charles pulling out is not his fault, but choosing to fight volk rather than a LW was his decision.He could get it purely due to timing.
If Jones had been healthy and Conor wasn't holding out for whatever reason, Charles and Gaethje would not have been booked for 300. But it is what it is, so now Dustin is the one left standing and ready to fight by June.
I don't mind it for Islam. Volk had washed Korean Zombie as a defense.
However, based on merit, you are right, Dustin doesn't deserve it.