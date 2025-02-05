  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Very nice fight. A guy who literally almost always shoot head outside double and single and never have been submitted against a guy with a wicked guillotine and who never lost to a wrestler before.

Gamrot would be a favourite, maybe -180, -210, and that would be a safe bet. I'm not sure if Ortega can catch Gamrot off his back unless it's off a transition, and Gamrot moves well, whereas Ortega doesn't.

I'm not sure if Gamrot can keep Ortega down at the fence where the fight will take place lol. I'd reckon Gamrot by a boring decision is more likely, but hopefully Ortega can pull it off. I just don't know if Ortega has the footwork to keep up with Gamrot even if he can get up.

I do think if Ortega can push the pace and keep the pressure on Gamrot, he has a better shot. Ortega got that dawg in him, so hopefully he won't let Gamrot do to him what he almost always does to people he fights.

To be honest, Gamrot vs Dawson woulda been the fight to make. They pretty much do the same thing, whereas Gamrot is more athletic and LOOKs better on the feet and Dawson has better top control. And Ortega vs Mitchell at FW would've been interesting.
 
That's an intriguing match up, Tcity with the sub threats, Gamrot with the control threat, Tcity may also have the boxing advantage imo. I may pull for Tcity here, Dan Hooker was able to nullify Gamrots TDs with his guilly attempts, just imagine what Tcity would do in that same position
 
THIS is great matchmaking! 313 sure could use this fight, would be perfect 3rd-wheel.

Gamrot loves diving his neck into chokes, this should be fun as hell no matter who wins. Both are a little herky-jerky on the feet but have underrated power. Both also super-durable.

Whoever made this fight should be making all the fights.
 
Cmon, if Ortega doesnt win this on the ground, it's officially time to give up on BJJ until new leg lock era people enter the UFC.
 
Gamrot will still some how make this boring.
 
It's about time Ortega shake 155 division. T-city all day!
 
