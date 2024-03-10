gamrot vs islam would be a nice grappling match

mister piscadinha
but gamrot fight in such boring, cowardly manner i dont even wanna see him get a ts
There's no way he's going to get big fights fighting like that.
The UFC gave him a gimme and he fuct it all up.Gamrot might be even farther from a title shot with that boring win.
Islam would ragdoll him in a grappling match. But he wouldn’t need to, he’d KTFO gamrot with ease. Probably with a knee up the middle on gamrot’s dive head first to knee takedown attempts
This would be Islam's Al Iaquinta matchup. Gamrot's standup is so grossly bad, i can't believe Arman didn't punish him more. Islam would have a punching bag on the feet for 5 rounds if he decides to keep it there.bro, take it easy on the dick riding
islam had many competitive grappling exchanges in his career, he's not some wrestling terminator
It’s not close, it would look like Russia vs Poland in an Olympic freestyle wrestling match… a complete blowout.
Makhachev completes takedowns and controls people as long as he wants. Gamfraud gets stuffed or scrambled over and over for the duration of entire fights. His takedown completion percentage and control time are putrid.