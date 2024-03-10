gamrot vs islam would be a nice grappling match

mister piscadinha

mister piscadinha

but gamrot fight in such boring, cowardly manner i dont even wanna see him get a ts
 
It’s not close, it would look like Russia vs Poland in an Olympic freestyle wrestling match… a complete blowout.


Makhachev completes takedowns and controls people as long as he wants. Gamfraud gets stuffed or scrambled over and over for the duration of entire fights. His takedown completion percentage and control time are putrid.
 
swizztony said:
Islam would ragdoll him in a grappling match. But he wouldn’t need to, he’d KTFO gamrot with ease. Probably with a knee up the middle on gamrot’s dive head first to knee takedown attempts
bro, take it easy on the dick riding
islam had many competitive grappling exchanges in his career, he's not some wrestling terminator
 
mister piscadinha said:
bro, take it easy on the dick riding
islam had many competitive grappling exchanges in his career, he's not some wrestling terminator
This would be Islam's Al Iaquinta matchup. Gamrot's standup is so grossly bad, i can't believe Arman didn't punish him more. Islam would have a punching bag on the feet for 5 rounds if he decides to keep it there.
 
Portland8242 said:
This would be Islam's Al Iaquinta matchup. Gamrot's standup is so grossly bad, i can't believe Arman didn't punish him more. Islam would have a punching bag on the feet for 5 rounds if he decides to keep it there.
it's a bit hyperbolic but not that much off the mark, islam really is much crisper standing
but he's also a counter-striker, what is there to counter against a guy too scared to engage?
it would be a staring context
 
Islam vs Gamrot is a mismatch.

Gamrot vs Gillespie would be competitive and awesome though. But Diva Gillespie would be disgusted at the notion is someone as lowly as Gamrot being in the same building as him, much less cage.

Gillespie thinks he clearly deserves a title shot based on his mind blowing one fight winning steak over CDF, and literally retired over it.
 
Fact Checker said:
It’s not close, it would look like Russia vs Poland in an Olympic freestyle wrestling match… a complete blowout.


Makhachev completes takedowns and controls people as long as he wants. Gamfraud gets stuffed or scrambled over and over for the duration of entire fights. His takedown completion percentage and control time are putrid.
makhachev is a better overall grappler, but as a wrestler gamrot is up there, anyone good enough to win the grappling exchanges against arman can be competitive with islam(since their fight was competitive)

you guys need to get off his dick a bit
 
