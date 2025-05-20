Gamrot on Helwani Show

dcthegod
I was watching some of the Helwani show on my drive home today and saw the beginning of the Gamrot interview. His eye appears to be busted up pretty bad to the point it’s affecting his speech. Honestly looks like a broken orbital. How did this happen 10 days before his fight? Sparring with DP at ATT of course. They said there’s rumors Ludovic is injured - but that eye looks pretty sketch. I was pretty surprised to see that level of damage from DP being that they’re apparently besties