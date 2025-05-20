Gamrot on Helwani Show

dcthegod

dcthegod

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Dec 12, 2019
Messages
374
Reaction score
465
I was watching some of the Helwani show on my drive home today and saw the beginning of the Gamrot interview. His eye appears to be busted up pretty bad to the point it’s affecting his speech. Honestly looks like a broken orbital. How did this happen 10 days before his fight? Sparring with DP at ATT of course. They said there’s rumors Ludovic is injured - but that eye looks pretty sketch. I was pretty surprised to see that level of damage from DP being that they’re apparently besties
 
Training like spastics, you'd figure most fighters would learn by now...
But yeah that along with the Klein rumors means that fights likely off.
 
dcthegod said:
I was watching some of the Helwani show on my drive home today and saw the beginning of the Gamrot interview. His eye appears to be busted up pretty bad to the point it’s affecting his speech. Honestly looks like a broken orbital. How did this happen 10 days before his fight? Sparring with DP at ATT of course. They said there’s rumors Ludovic is injured - but that eye looks pretty sketch. I was pretty surprised to see that level of damage from DP being that they’re apparently besties
Click to expand...
Please don't watch videos while you drive.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

CC27
News Nemkov Sets Terms To Stay With PFL After His Upcoming Final Fight On Contract
2
Replies
28
Views
2K
Pierce 34
Pierce 34

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,265,117
Messages
57,322,533
Members
175,640
Latest member
Cade_Christensen

Share this page

Back
Top