Gamrot chances with islam.

A LOT of sherdog doesn't like gamrot, but I for one wouldn't mind seeing someone spam takedowns on islam for once, and gamrot would do that. It would be interesting to me anyways.
 
Gamrot won't be able to hump Islam to a decision. He gets lit up on the feet and out grappled. It's a waste of a fight.

Arman is a worthy contender, after Islam beats him he can move up and beat up Leon or Belal.
 
After seeing how islam had lot of problems keepeing Dustin on the ground, i think gamrot Has good chance to wrestlefuck islam.
Mayby islam is also seeing it because hes avoiding gamrot.
How is he avoiding Gamrot? Lol. Maybe if Gamrot didn't lose to old man Dariush like a dumbass he would've been in position for a TS by now.
 
zero

only want to see islam vs leon, then islam vs dricus
Out of curiosity, are you a more recent/modern MMA fan?

Back in the day, dominant champs would actually clear out their division before even considering moving up.

Both Arman and Gamrot are compelling match ups and I want to see dominant champs like Islam tested as much as possible.
 
How is he avoiding Gamrot? Lol. Maybe if Gamrot didn't lose to old man Dariush like a dumbass he would've been in position for a TS by now.
Latly he said he cleaned up division and after Arman he doesnt have aby challenges.
Witch is not true.
Amd second volk fight when he ignored Gamrot as substitute.
Yes gamrot list to Dariusz, but sińce then he os winni g and got victory on Arman also.
After Tsakuryan he,s next contender.
 
Watch Gamrot struggling to take down lesser fighters than Poirier let alone Islam and you will come up with a reverse thread
 
Arman did that, and got tired quickly, I don't see how this would be different than Gamrot vs Dariush, unless you think Dariush is better striker and a better wrestler than Islam.
 
Why would Islam care about what they were doing "Back in the day"
 
1000080711.jpg


And after seeing this, TS?
 
Watch Gamrot struggling to take down lesser fighters than Poirier let alone Islam and you will come up with a reverse thread
tbh, Watching Islam struggle to take down porier feels similar. now im certain that Armen can stop his wrestling and I also think Armen may have better striking.

Unless that was an offnight for Islam, Which it may have been. I'm now pretty certain armen is a serious problem for him
 
Arman isn't a better striker than Islam
 
Gamrot has not separated himself enough to say anyone is ducking him, sorry. He’s very inconsistent. His performance against Jailin Turner sucked. Also, absolutely delusional to think Islam was the one who made the call to skip over Gamrot and go to Volk lol. UFC wanted to save the card with a big name, islam v short notice Gamrot is dogshit main event with zero name recognition.
 
Based on what? Arman gassed horribly by the 3rd round against Islam and Gamrot, while Gamrot looked horrible against Other grapplers or pepole with TD defense as he's a one dimensional fighter.

It's based on what you hope for not your measure.
 
He wouldn’t. But I’m not Islam and I’m speaking as a fan who would like to see the most compelling match ups within a division before seeing a guy move up.

If Islam decides to go up to WW, good for him.
 
