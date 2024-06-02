Gamrot chances with islam.

How is he avoiding Gamrot? Lol. Maybe if Gamrot didn't lose to old man Dariush like a dumbass he would've been in position for a TS by now.After seeing how islam had lot of problems keepeing Dustin on the ground, i think gamrot Has good chance to wrestlefuck islam.
Mayby islam is also seeing it because hes avoiding gamrot.
only want to see islam vs leon, then islam vs dricus
If he were Mateuszev Gamrotov, Everyone would be going on about how great he is.A LOT of sherdog doesn't like gamrot, but I for one wouldn't mind seeing someone spam takedowns on islam for once, and gamrot would do that. It would be interesting to me anyways.
Watch Gamrot struggling to take down lesser fighters than Poirier let alone Islam and you will come up with a reverse threadAfter seeing how islam had lot of problems keepeing Dustin on the ground, i think gamrot Has good chance to wrestlefuck islam.
Arman did that, and got tired quickly, I don't see how this would be different than Gamrot vs Dariush, unless you think Dariush is better striker and a better wrestler than Islam.A LOT of sherdog doesn't like gamrot, but I for one wouldn't mind seeing someone spam takedowns on islam for once, and gamrot would do that. It would be interesting to me anyways.
Why would Islam care about what they were doing "Back in the day"Out of curiosity, are you a more recent/modern MMA fan?
Back in the day, dominant champs would actually clear out their division before even considering moving up.
Both Arman and Gamrot are compelling match ups and I want to see dominant champs like Islam tested as much as possible.
tbh, Watching Islam struggle to take down porier feels similar. now im certain that Armen can stop his wrestling and I also think Armen may have better striking.Watch Gamrot struggling to take down lesser fighters than Poirier let alone Islam and you will come up with a reverse thread
Arman isn't a better striker than Islamtbh, Watching Islam struggle to take down porier feels similar. now im certain that Armen can stop his wrestling and I also think Armen may have better striking.
Unless that was an offnight for Islam, Which it may have been. I'm now pretty certain armen is a serious problem for him
by my measure both of these fighters have better cardio than islamView attachment 1046130
And after seeing this, TS?
Gamrot has not separated himself enough to say anyone is ducking him, sorry. He’s very inconsistent. His performance against Jailin Turner sucked. Also, absolutely delusional to think Islam was the one who made the call to skip over Gamrot and go to Volk lol. UFC wanted to save the card with a big name, islam v short notice Gamrot is dogshit main event with zero name recognition.Latly he said he cleaned up division and after Arman he doesnt have aby challenges.
Witch is not true.
Amd second volk fight when he ignored Gamrot as substitute.
Yes gamrot list to Dariusz, but sińce then he os winni g and got victory on Arman also.
After Tsakuryan he,s next contender.
Based on what? Arman gassed horribly by the 3rd round against Islam and Gamrot, while Gamrot looked horrible against Other grapplers or pepole with TD defense as he's a one dimensional fighter.by my measure both of these fighters have better cardio than islam
He wouldn’t. But I’m not Islam and I’m speaking as a fan who would like to see the most compelling match ups within a division before seeing a guy move up.Why would Islam care about what they were doing "Back in the day"