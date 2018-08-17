Gaming Hardware discussion (& Hardware Sales) thread

Madmick

Madmick

Zugzwang
Staff member
Senior Moderator
Joined
Jun 13, 2005
Messages
61,114
Reaction score
24,495
This thread is intended chiefly for discussion of the processing components in gaming-- the CPUs & GPUs (i.e. video cards)-- made by the major PC/Console hardware manufacturers: Intel, AMD, and NVIDIA.

Nevertheless, feel free to post anything else related to gaming hardware here: sales, news & reviews from the gaming hardware world, individual PC components such as those you'd use to build a PC, gaming peripherals (ex. controllers, keyboard, mice, gaming chairs, monitors/TVs, etc), upcoming game consoles and their specs (ex. Playstation, Xbox, Nintendo), more obscure gaming consoles or emulation machines (ex. NVIDIA Shield, Arcade1UP Cabinets), handheld devices (ex. Vita, 3DS), mobile products that cater to gamers (ex. Razer Phone 2, MOGA Pro Power), and other rumors or fun stuff related to gaming hardware.

We have a few megathreads for similar discussion:
  • The PC Build thread is intended for discussion of custom PC builds and build strategy
  • The Gaming Laptop thread is intended for discussion of everything related to that niche.
  • The Gaming Headsets thread is one of the few dedicated threads we have for peripherals since it also includes headphone discussion that interests the Headfi community.

For PCs and Laptops processing components (Windows, Linux/SteamOS, MacOS) these are the major benchmark references we use to determine gaming power:
  1. CPU
    https://www.anandtech.com/bench/CPU-2020/2973 (Crysis CPU Render at 1080p Low)
    https://www.anandtech.com/bench/CPU-2020/2864 (CPU Gaming Tests; Lowest Resolution, Avg FPS)
  2. GPU
    https://www.3dmark.com/search (Time Spy, Fire Strike, Sky Diver)
For Mobile & ARM devices (iOS, Android, Linux or Windows tablets/hybrids/phones) these are the major benchmark references to determine raw gaming power:
  1. https://gfxbench.com/result.jsp (Off-screen tests: Aztec Ruins High Tier, Aztec Ruins Normal Tier, Car Chase, 1440p Manhattan, 1080p Manhattan 3.1, 1080p Manhattan)
  2. https://www.3dmark.com/search (Ice Storm, Slingshot)
 
Last edited:
Now, the reason I decided to finally get off my ass and create the thread today. Intel is entering the discrete GPU game. This is huge, and it didn't fit with the Ryzen theme.
Intel teases its own discrete GPU ahead of Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 2080 launch
HqGWjPGVW6TtGtD53EnY3j-650-80.jpg


PC Gamer said:
Intel set up a new Twitter account for its graphics division and its introductory tweet teases a discrete GPU that's scheduled to arrive in 2020.

It's probably not a coincidence that Intel timed its tweet just days ahead of Nvidia's upcoming GeForce RTX launch, which is expected to take place on Monday, August 20, a day ahead of Gamescom 2018. Welcome to the fun world of marketing.

Intel's teaser consists of a video highlighting the company's efforts and accomplishments in graphics. "We brought the world its first fully compliant DX12 graphics processor," Intel stays at the 28-second mark. Toward the end, Intel provides a brief, foggy glimpse of a discrete graphics card standing tall.

The video doesn't reveal any details about the upcoming card, nor is there any indication of whether it will be a gaming card or, more likely, aimed at the professional market. Either way, Intel makes clear that its first discrete graphics product in a long, long time will be "just the beginning."

Intel also mentions the relative popularity of its graphics solutions, which power more systems than any other GPU, lighting up "quintillions of pixels across the planet every day." Proof that quantity doesn't equal quality, because in our most recent testing (Monster Hunter: World) Intel's HD Graphics 630 is about one fourth the speed of a budget GTX 1050.

While Intel isn't talking specifics about the hardware or architecture, the fundamental principle of graphics cards is that graphics work is highly parallel. It's why modern GPUs like the GTX 1080 Ti have up to 3,584 graphics processing cores, and the upcoming Nvidia Turing GPUs increase that number to 4,608 cores. Intel's current HD Graphics 630 solution by contrast checks in at 23 EUs (Execution Units), each with 8 shader cores, for a total of 184 cores.

That's a huge deficit in core counts, but Intel already has the ability to scale the number of shader cores / EUs up and down. The HD Graphics 610 has just 12 EUs (96 cores) while the Iris Plus Graphics 640/650/655 have 24 EUs (384 cores). Iris Plus also includes embedded DRAM to help alleviate the bandwidth bottleneck, since integrated graphics has to share system memory bandwidth with the CPU.

How far could Intel go with a dedicated GPU solution? Increasing EU / shader counts by a factor of 10 or more is possible, and the new GPUs will definitely have a new architecture. With everything Intel has learned in the CPU space over the past 40 years, it certainly has the capability to produce a GPU that's significantly faster than its current integrated solutions. Whether it will be enough to catch AMD and Nvidia is a question we won't be able to answer for at least another 18 months.
Click to expand...
 
I keep refreshing Newegg hoping the 2080 can be pre ordered today, nothing yet.
 
Nvidia better not fuck us over.

Rumors are gtx 2080 is going to be basically 1080ti prices. Gonna be pissed if they charge 1.5 year old 1080ti MSRP and then only make it like 10 to 15% faster......... (with no competition from AMD + them releasing the Ti at the same time, I'm predicting where all about to get the shaft !)
 
560ti said:
Nvidia better not fuck us over.

Rumors are gtx 2080 is going to be basically 1080ti prices. Gonna be pissed if they charge 1.5 year old 1080ti MSRP and then only make it like 10 to 15% faster......... (with no competition from AMD + them releasing the Ti at the same time, I'm predicting where all about to get the shaft !)
Click to expand...
Preorders are up
https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/geforce/20-series/
2070's $600 2080's $800 2080ti $1200
geforce-rtx-2080-ti-web-tech-shot-630-u.png
 
$799 RTX 2080
......

.....

$1199 RTX 2080 Ti
 
well seeing as I was told i cant possibly render videos on my windows vista cpu. i just need a faster computer. (people made videos long before windows 11)
 
xcvbn said:
$799 RTX 2080
......

.....

$1199 RTX 2080 Ti
Click to expand...

They'll probably keep the prices high until they can liquidate all the 10 series cards, then drop the price.
 
jefferz said:
They'll probably keep the prices high until they can liquidate all the 10 series cards, then drop the price.
Click to expand...
I'm not so optimistic. I can't see the 2080 down to $499 and the 2080 Ti down to $799. Maybe $699, $999 but I think higher GPU prices are here to stay. Could even see an even longer period between card releases too(following a possible refresh in 12-18mo)
 
RockstarChris said:
well seeing as I was told i cant possibly render videos on my windows vista cpu. i just need a faster computer. (people made videos long before windows 11)
Click to expand...
And they were making them at super low resolutions of the time too.

I have no problem doing simple 1080p stuff on my laptop.

It’s the complex 4K stuff is high frame rate slow mos at 1080p that my laptop looks at me stupid and starts acting funny in lightworks and shit gets out of sync because it can’t keep up especially if I’m doing it on my 24” monitor. It just shakes it’s head.

It’s all relative , your simple stuff should be no issue.
 
Prices seem to be coming down already my local micro center has some good deals afoot.

Rx 580’s sub 250 after rebate.
1070 ti’s 450ish on some models etc.
 
$1140 Canadian for a 2080 good lord
 
The Sole Survivor said:
This is truly why we have a console market...
Click to expand...
You've always had a premium for enthusiast hardware, the 8800gtx back in 2006 is easily over $700 with inflation.

It's not need though. The 7870XT Tahiti was only $135 when the xboxone/ps4 came out and it's 2x faster than the GPU they use
 
560ti said:
You've always had a premium for enthusiast hardware, the 8800gtx back in 2006 is easily over $700 with inflation.

It's not need though. The 7870XT Tahiti was only $135 when the xboxone/ps4 came out and it's 2x faster than the GPU they use
Click to expand...

So you can play on a GPU alone? No CPU, motherboard, memory,harddrive, OS,etc? Save your argument for the war thread if you cant admit PC parts are overpriced.
I love PC gaming, its expensive though hence my first comment.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Madmick
Nintendo Switch 2
Replies
0
Views
346
Madmick
Madmick

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,231,091
Messages
55,049,144
Members
174,574
Latest member
ChessJitsu

Share this page

Back
Top