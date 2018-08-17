Gaming Hardware discussion (& Hardware Sales) thread

Madmick
This thread is intended chiefly for discussion of the processing components in gaming-- the CPUs & GPUs (i.e. video cards)-- made by the major PC/Console hardware manufacturers: Intel, AMD, and NVIDIA.
Nevertheless, feel free to post anything else related to gaming hardware here: sales, news & reviews from the gaming hardware world, individual PC components such as those you'd use to build a PC, gaming peripherals (ex. controllers, keyboard, mice, gaming chairs, monitors/TVs, etc), upcoming game consoles and their specs (ex. Playstation, Xbox, Nintendo), more obscure gaming consoles or emulation machines (ex. NVIDIA Shield, Arcade1UP Cabinets), handheld devices (ex. Vita, 3DS), mobile products that cater to gamers (ex. Razer Phone 2, MOGA Pro Power), and other rumors or fun stuff related to gaming hardware.
We have a few megathreads for similar discussion:
For PCs and Laptops processing components (Windows, Linux/SteamOS, MacOS) these are the major benchmark references we use to determine gaming power:
- The PC Build thread is intended for discussion of custom PC builds and build strategy
- The Gaming Laptop thread is intended for discussion of everything related to that niche.
- The Gaming Headsets thread is one of the few dedicated threads we have for peripherals since it also includes headphone discussion that interests the Headfi community.
- CPU
https://www.anandtech.com/bench/CPU-2020/2973 (Crysis CPU Render at 1080p Low)
https://www.anandtech.com/bench/CPU-2020/2864 (CPU Gaming Tests; Lowest Resolution, Avg FPS)
- GPU
https://www.3dmark.com/search (Time Spy, Fire Strike, Sky Diver)
- https://gfxbench.com/result.jsp (Off-screen tests: Aztec Ruins High Tier, Aztec Ruins Normal Tier, Car Chase, 1440p Manhattan, 1080p Manhattan 3.1, 1080p Manhattan)
- https://www.3dmark.com/search (Ice Storm, Slingshot)
