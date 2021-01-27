Gamestop stock being pumped to the moon by Redditors

You guys familiar with this? Gamestop, the video game store chain, has had it's stock pumped up to the moon by an influx of people, largely hailing from the Reddit group Wall Street Bets, buying up stock like there's no tomorrow and thus overwhelming the investors who've been selling the stock based on it's presumably waning relevance in the age of Amazon, streaming, online orders, etc. Elon Musk ended up giving the Redditors a "shout out" on his Twitter feed. It's up to 147 or so bucks and I guess it was way, way lower just a little bit ago.



Kind of an interesting battle playing out right now, between traditional investors and the Reddit crowd that's trying to pump up Gamestock.