Gamestop stock being pumped to the moon by Redditors

You guys familiar with this? Gamestop, the video game store chain, has had it's stock pumped up to the moon by an influx of people, largely hailing from the Reddit group Wall Street Bets, buying up stock like there's no tomorrow and thus overwhelming the investors who've been selling the stock based on it's presumably waning relevance in the age of Amazon, streaming, online orders, etc. Elon Musk ended up giving the Redditors a "shout out" on his Twitter feed. It's up to 147 or so bucks and I guess it was way, way lower just a little bit ago.

Kind of an interesting battle playing out right now, between traditional investors and the Reddit crowd that's trying to pump up Gamestock.
 
I thought Game stop was on it's way out?
 
Up to $217 actually, in the post market. It's an interesting story for sure.
 
Its fundamentals dont add up to its valuation, its just pure manipulation. Redditors are pushing it up but there are much bigger players involved other than redditors. Watch how once it reaches its high it will come crashing down so fast. No one gives a damn about GameStop or even uses it much. Games are going digital permanent either by subscription or digital, gamestop is the next blockbuster. This is just manipulation just like the shit show company tesla.
 
Got it.
 
I still buy physical copies of games. Whenever I buy the PS5, it will be the disc version.
 
My understanding was that, before the Redditors deciding to go on a mad crusade to pump Gamestop up, Gamestop was actually holding pretty steady, in spite of being supposedly obsolete. Though of course, this current explosion in it's stock price is due entirely to the Wall Street Bets reddit crowd's relentless purchases of it's stock
 
Smells like pump & dump. I thought they were on the verge of bankruptcy.
 
I guess this is being done in defiance of stock shorters, like an act of symbolic rebellion against the people who have been seeking to do so with Gamestop stock.
 
you told us to sell our gamestop stock months ago!!!!
 
Social media is just now really really showing its powers and how it can be abused and manipulate things on so many different levels -from social, to economic..


I see a really interesting battle on the horizon in terms of regulations/policy etc


It touches so many different avenues too (in the US for example) you start getting into the 1st amendment from the social side (are corporations responsible for the opinions of individuals who use their platform) and so on..
 
