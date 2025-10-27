Games you found scary and or disturbing.

Many of us have made a thread like this before, but with Halloween around the corner and lots of sales on Steam/Consoles, let's start fresh for those looking for some Spooktober scares.

I still have to finish Silent Hill 2. I was really liking it last year around this time, but got distracted by Rogue Trader, which consumed me for a good month.

I'm in the middle of Deus Ex games and Dark Souls 2 run again, but I'm starting to crave some legit terrifying.

I'm looking at Silent Hill 2 as my fall back, and might pick up Project Zomboid, always wanted to check that out. It's more existential dread than anything from what I hear, which might be what the dead dr ordered.

Amnesia the Dark Descent is prob the scariest game I've ever played that wasn't in VR.

What are some of your of your suggestions?
 
Honestly, the only one I can think of was playing PT right when it was announced/dropped, before everyone was talking about it.
 
Condemned: Criminal Origins

Only game I can remember actually scaring me, and making me dread the next room. And not because of bullshit survival horror mechanics, but because it was legitimately intense.
 


:(

This fucker. Face was practically pressed on the screen and my sound was maxed on my headset.

Went AHH!, jumped up and ran across the room...
 
Doom (3 I think). I was so excited for it and was completely unprepared for how jump scare heavy it was. Played through it cause I bought it new. Had a rough go with it though.
 
Recently played that again. Still awesome.
 
That's right up there with Amnesia for me. Both always made me feel that I was playing with something I shouldn't lol.

I hope that's one game that could see the light of day at one point, had so much potential. I still have the demo on my PS4.

I didn't expect it to be so scary either. It was big a huge step up in graphics, especially lighting.

I played it again many years later but it wasn't scary anymore until I got my Oculus Rift and modded it in. I think the mod was called openvr. I was right back to 2003 and then some lol.

Doom 3 is still my fav of the bunch. I never played Doom 1 and 2 at launch, so I didn't have nostalgic ties to its original gameplay. Doom 2016 is crack, but I still preferred the slower pace/horror atmosphere of 3.
 
