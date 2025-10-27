Games you found scary and or disturbing.

Many of us have made a thread like this before, but with Halloween around the corner and lots of sales on Steam/Consoles, let's start fresh for those looking for some Spooktober scares.



I still have to finish Silent Hill 2. I was really liking it last year around this time, but got distracted by Rogue Trader, which consumed me for a good month.



I'm in the middle of Deus Ex games and Dark Souls 2 run again, but I'm starting to crave some legit terrifying.



I'm looking at Silent Hill 2 as my fall back, and might pick up Project Zomboid, always wanted to check that out. It's more existential dread than anything from what I hear, which might be what the dead dr ordered.



Amnesia the Dark Descent is prob the scariest game I've ever played that wasn't in VR.



What are some of your of your suggestions?