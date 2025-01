Mack Yancy said: with no option to be a good person. Click to expand...

I had that on the psx.We need more of this sort of thing.Manhunt shoulda never had the mission where your family gets kidnapped. Dont humanize this character at all !Kratos kinda has that angle but its established from the beggining, and he really is a grade a cocksucker in the early games. It was nice to be a main character who was such a pitiless asshole