Games that you had high hopes in thinking it will be great perhaps even masterpieces, but it ends up being s**t.

Takes_Two_To_Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
- Joined
Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 32,369
- Reaction score
- 42,831
Any games in particular stand out?
Yes. Yes. You are correct. Gears 5 disappointes every way.Gears 5.
I ran a bit of co-op with a friend of mine and I wanted to murder all of the characters that I saw.
Both story and gameplay are both utterly obnoxious.
