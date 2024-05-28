Games that you had high hopes in thinking it will be great perhaps even masterpieces, but it ends up being s**t.

Wrath of Foamy said: Gears 5.



I ran a bit of co-op with a friend of mine and I wanted to murder all of the characters that I saw.



Both story and gameplay are both utterly obnoxious. Click to expand...

Yeah it was my first GOW game and I despised it. Game was so far up its own ass with its cookie cutter plot and characters. The flow of the game was dogshit, between the tedious open world stuff and the crappy overlong story/writing it sometimes felt like hours between the most basic combat encounters, and the enemies were too bullet spongy / weapons too weak for it even be an enjoyable cover shooter when you got to them