Gamebread BKMMA Dos Santos vs Belcher March 2nd

Goatenstein said:
Not sure why you watch MMA, especially since you seem to think facial damage and brain injury are the same thing.
lol wtf? the brutality had nothing to do with the fact that it was bareknuckle. Chris Sarro sustained a life altering beating, and remained face down on the ground for over 5 minutes after the stoppage until he was stretchered out.

please tell me more about superficial facial damage.
 
Looking forward to the madness. All of the Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA cards have been nuts. Am hoping we get Charles Bennett on the card.
 
I'll tune in for some bare-knuckle MMA.

Enjoyed his (MMA) shows so far.
 


This is going to be one of the craziest fights you’ll see all year.
 
I still can't believe 47 year old Big Country was robbed against Uber-Belcher.
 
Not sure if this is a UFC level card, or trash because pretty much every single fighter is completely over the hill...
 
