Game Services thread, v2: The Free Ride is Over-- NVIDIA Paywalls Games on GeForce Now

Epic's Mega Game Sale

$4.99-$5.99 (after $10 coupon code discount)

The Witcher 3: Game of the Year Edition

Assassin's Creed: Origin

Far Cry: New Dawn

Far Cry 5

The Crew 2

Vampyr

Outward

John Wick Hex

Batman: The Telltale Series (Shadows Edition)

Superhot

$7.99 = Watch Dogs 2

$9.79 = Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint

$9.79 = Assassin's Creed: Odyssey

$9.99 = Metro Exodus

$14.99 = Shenmue III

$19.99 = Control

$19.99 = Borderlands 3

$19.99 = Anno 1800

$24.99 = Mechwarrior 5 (an Epic exclusive)

$25.99 = The Sinking City

$28.99 = Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

$28.99 = The Outer Worlds

Sorry, everyone, I had to create a new thread version because I couldn't edit the OP of v1 any longer due to the new character limit restriction. In any case, I have updated it. I will also copy the Epic Mega Sale post below because that's still going on for another 6 days, and they have quite a few stellar deals once you apply that $10 discount coupon.Start by claiming your first $10 coupon at this link if it isn't already automatically claimed for you by visiting the link. This will be applied to your first purchase of an eligible Mega Sale game. Once purchased, a fresh $10 coupon will be generated for you to apply to your next qualifying purchase. So it's a discount that can be endlessly chained during the sale:Here are all the games available as part of the sale:, which includes the game and all DLC, is $14.99, meaning it is effectively $4.99 after a coupon code application. That's $10 below the historical low on any store ($14.99 at GoG). Below is a list of highlights that are similarly cheap after implementing the $10 coupon code discount chain: