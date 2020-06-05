Game Services thread, v2: The Free Ride is Over-- NVIDIA Paywalls Games on GeForce Now

Madmick

Madmick

Zugzwang
Staff member
Senior Moderator
Joined
Jun 13, 2005
Messages
66,967
Reaction score
39,193
Updated Oct-02-2025
49764736093_d9b721ab0e_o.jpg

Sony Playstation Plus
[PS5] [PS4] [PS3] [PS Vita] [PS Portal] [PC*]
  • $10 ---- Essential, monthly ($9.99/mo)
  • $15 ---- Extra, monthly ($14.99/mo)
  • $18 ---- Premium, monthly ($17.99/mo)
    ===
  • $25 ---- Essential, quarterly ($8.33/mo)
  • $40 ---- Extra, quarterly ($13.33/mo)
  • $50 ---- Premium, quarterly ($16.67/mo)
    ===
  • $80 ---- Essential, yearly ($6.67/mo)
  • $135 -- Extra, yearly ($11.25/mo)
  • $160 -- Premium, yearly ($13.33/mo)
    ===
    *PC access thru the Premium tier via cloud-streaming only
    • Allows online access for multiplayer & cloud services; has companion mobile app [iOS / Android]
    • Sony outline of the three tiers in this blog; Reddit maintains a FAQ for the service
    • Essential tier comes with 2-5 free game giveaways a month for download; these can be (re-)downloaded and played at any time in the future, including offline, so long as you were [1] subscribed during the month it was given away [2] claimed it that month [3] are currently subscribed at the time you wish to download/play (Note: Sony ended free game giveaways for the PS3 and PS Vita in March 2019)
    • The Extra tier adds a library of 458 downloadable games for subscribers, but these are not giveaways (191 of these have PS5 versions)
    • The Premium tier's library is 966 games; 337 of these are cloud-streaming only, 135 are "classics" from the PS3 or earlier generations, 29 are retro remasters, & 4 are VR-only
      • Cloud streaming on Premium is only available to PS4, PS5, PC, and the PS Portal [setup], not smartphones/tablets
      • PC requirements: Windows 8.1 or later, i3 2.0GHz+ or better CPU, 2GB+ RAM, 300MB+ available storage
      • A minimum 7Mbps internet connection is recommended by Sony for cloud-streaming 720p, and 13Mbps for 1080p
    • The Extra/Premium tiers grant access to the Ubisoft Classics library detailed in post #2 below
    • MetagameGuide is a useful resource for filtering all the games by subscription tier if you're looking for something new to play
    • Redditor "ABattleVet" maintains the GOAT spreadsheet for games on the service
    • According to Polygon, the total MSRP value of games given away was $1,480 in 2023; $1,304 in 2022; $1,425 in 2021; $790 in 2020; $894 in 2019; $1,508 in 2018; $1,287 in 2017; $1,151 in 2016; $1,053 in 2015; over $1,300 in 2014 (a $12,192 total for these years)
    • The history & catalog of games "given" away are listed in the Instant Games Collection running since June 2010 (lists for those outside North America can be found here)


49764722753_d9247b2652_o.jpg

Microsoft Game Pass
[XSX/XSS] [Xbox One] [PC] [Steam Deck*] [Android#] [iOS#]
  • $10 ---- monthly, Game Pass Essential [Xbox] ($9.99/mo)
  • $15 ---- monthly, Game Pass Premium [Xbox] ($14.99/mo)
  • $17 ---- monthly, Game Pass PC [PC] ($16.49/mo)
  • $30 ---- monthly, Game Pass Ultimate [Xbox & PC] ($29.99/mo)
    ===
    *Steam Deck useable if one installs Windows, or through cloud streaming via Microsoft Edge
    ##Mobile play possible via cloud-streaming; now accessible with any subscription tier
    • Game Pass has a companion app on mobile (iOS / Android); a third-party app listing cloud-playable games for Apple users here: iOS
    • The Xbox app is the highest rated companion mobile app of all the major gaming services [iOS / Android]
    • All tiers enable online multiplayer access for Xbox games & cloud services; plan comparison tool here
    • The EA Play service & all its non-Pro entitlements, and the Ubisoft Classics library, both detailed in Post #2 below, are included with the Ultimate tier
    • The Ultimate tier includes monthly perks like in-game loot including cosmetics, weapons, bonus packs, XP boosters, etc; also free one-time temporary subscriptions to services like Discord Nitro, Paramount+, Spotify, or Hulu
    • Every Microsoft-published game is a Day 1 release accessible by subscribers to the PC, Premium, or Ultimate tiers of this service
    • 100% of titles on the service are downloadable
    • Microsoft Cloud Gaming enables the option of streaming any cloud-supported game on Game Pass to your PC, Xbox, or mobile device over WiFi/cellular networks. This does not require installation of the game on any device-- it's an instant launch. It boasts 1080p@60fps with 12.2 TFLOPS rendering power (Xbox Series X servers)
      • All supported devices listed here; All network requirements listed here
      • Bluetooth controllers (ex. Dualshock, Xbox) are supported for mobile devices; these & wired controllers work for desktop
      • Games are coded to support dual-analog joystick accessories like the Backbone One, Backbone Pro, Razer Kishi V3, & Gamesir X5s / X5s Lite for Android & iOS
      • Microsoft added the ability to play via the cloud with keyboard + mouse; support is up to 50 games
    • Alternatively, Game Pass games are also now playable on NVIDIA GeForce Now (a cloud service detailed at the bottom of post #3 below that's base tier is free). This means if you are a subscriber, but your PC doesn't meet the minimum specification requirements for a game, you can play it via the Cloud. This is mostly attractive to PC users since, unlike with the Microsoft Cloud above, it always includes keyboard+mouse support, and game data is sync'd to the PC version of a game (the same one would launch in the Xbox app with Windows). Microsoft Cloud already supports game data sync'd to the Xbox console version of a game.
    • There are 1,532 titles currently on the Microsoft Play Anywhere list. If one buys a Play Anywhere game on either PC or Xbox platform (PC purchases must be from the Microsoft or Xbox stores) he then owns it on both, and gameplay-- including progress, settings, and saved data-- is sync'd across console & PC. These Play Anywhere integration perks apply to titles available on the Game Pass service, and Microsoft now includes a filter in their Game Pass & Xbox apps to find these. As of Oct-02-2025, 228 Play Anywhere titles are on Game Pass (40.7% of all PC titles on the Game Pass service on this date)
    • 20% discount for Game Pass titles on Microsoft/Xbox stores if one wishes to buy them permanently (90+ days after release-- 10% off until then); also 10% off related microtransaction content
    • Rewards with Xbox is part of the Microsoft Rewards program, letting you earn Rewards points by completing "quests" with Xbox gaming, up to a total of 100K per year, in addition to points you can earn through other means, like Daily Bing searches, and you can redeem these to pay for Game Pass itself via Xbox Gift Cards (1K points per $1). Effective cost:
      • Xbox or Microsoft Gift Cards = 1K points per $1
      • 1-month Game Pass Essential = 9,990 points ($9.99 Xbox Gift Card)
      • 1-month Game Pass Premium = 14,990 points ($14.99 Xbox Gift Card)
      • 1-month Game Pass for PC = 16,490 points ($16.49 Xbox Gift Card)
      • 1-month Game Pass Ultimate = 29,990 points ($29.99 Xbox Gift Card)
      • See all redeemable rewards
    • Redditor "ABattleVet" maintains the GOAT spreadsheet for games on the service
    • 102 games in the Essential Game Pass catalog (67 Cloud-playable)
    • 572 games in the Premium Game Pass catalog (388 Cloud-playable)
    • 560 games in the PC Game Pass catalog (250 Cloud-playable)
    • 933 games in the Ultimate Game Pass catalog (620 Xbox Series X/S; 502 Xbox One; 562 PC; 538 Cloud-playable)


49765255201_fb19df5687_o.jpg

Nintendo Switch Online
[Switch]
  • $4 ----- monthly, individual ($3.99/mo)
  • $8 ----- quarterly, individual ($2.66/mo)
  • $20 ---- yearly, individual ($1.67/mo)
  • $50 ---- yearly, individual expansion-pack tier ($4.17/mo)
    ===
  • $35 ---- yearly, family up to 8 accounts ($2.92/mo)
  • $80 ---- yearly, family up to 8 accounts expansion-pack tier ($6.67/mo)
    ===
    • Allows online access for Switch games & web services; has companion mobile app [iOS / Android]
    • Expansion-pack tier enables you to play N64 and Sega games with fresh classic games added monthly to the service
    • Rarely special offers are made exclusively to subscribers
    • Access to cloud-streamed Nintendo Classic library; currently 74 Super Nintendo games & 79 Nintendo games available with co-op and competitive multiplayer enabled
 
Last edited:
full

EA Play
EA Play [XSX/XSS] [Xbox One] [PS5] [PS4]
EA Play for PC [PC] [Steam Deck*]
  • $6 ------ monthly, EA Play ($5.99/mo); either PC via EA App, via Steam, or via Epic; or Xbox; or Playstation [choose one]
  • $17 ---- monthly, EA Play Pro ($16.99/mo), PC via EA App
    ===
  • $40 ---- yearly, EA Play ($3.33/mo)
  • $120 -- yearly, EA Play Pro ($10.00/mo)
    ===
    *Steam Deck useable
    -> Note: Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on PC use the EA App with their Xbox & EA accounts linked to play


full

Ubisoft+
[PC] [PS5] [PS4] [XSX/XSS] [Xbox One] [Steam Deck*] [PS Portal**]
  • $8 ----- monthly, Ubisoft+ Classics ($7.99/mo)
  • $18 --- monthly, Ubisoft+ Premium ($17.99/mo)
    ===
  • $80 ---- yearly, Ubisoft Classics ($6.67/mo)
  • $180 -- yearly, Ubisoft Premium ($15.00/mo)
    *Steam Deck useable
    **PS Portal can only play the Ubisoft Classics library with a subscription to PS Plus Extra (remote play via PS5) or PS Plus Premium (remote play via PS5 or cloud-streaming)
    • Ubisoft+ grants you access to all the games in the Ubisoft+ library which you can stream from the cloud or download/install so long as you are subscribed
    • Ubisoft+ is an extension of Ubisoft Connect which tracks and saves all your progress and achievements in the cloud for games bought from the Ubisoft Store (702 total products supported including 320 base games + 380 DLC purchases available)
    • 20% discount on games included in your subscription plan on the Ubisoft store
    • Xbox users may subscribe to Ubisoft+ Premium a la carte; access to the Ubisoft+ Classics library is included with the Ultimate tier of Xbox Game Pass (outlined in post #1 above)
    • Playstation gamers may only access the Ubisoft+ Classics library with the Extra/Premium tiers of PS Plus (outlined in post #1 above)
    • Fire TV and Android users can not subscribe natively, but may subscribe to the Ubisoft+ channel using Amazon's Luna service (detailed in post #3 below)
    • On 8-21-2023, Microsoft sold Activision-Blizzard cloud gaming rights to Ubisoft in order to obtain approval for its acquisition of that publisher from UK regulators, so eventually Ubisoft's "Multi Access" tier of Ubisoft+ will allow players to play Activision-Blizzard properties like Call of Duty via cloud gaming services
    • Subscribers may have additional benefits such as being invited into closed betas for some of Ubisoft's upcoming games
    • 59 games currently in the Classics library
    • 145 games currently in the Ubisoft+ library


full

Amazon Prime Gaming
[PC] [Steam Deck*]
  • $15 ---- monthly ($14.99/mo)
  • $139 -- yearly ($11.67/mo)
    *Steam Deck useable if one installs Windows
    • Amazon Prime Gaming (formerly known as Twitch Prime) is a perk of Amazon Prime membership. This comes with free 2-day shipping on Amazon purchases, access to Amazon Prime TV, and other benefits.
    • They have launched a new sister website: Amazon Games
    • FAQ here. Within the FAQ is the portal to download the Amazon Games app for Windows.
    • Despite the rebranding, Prime members still retain their Twitch Prime perks like one free Tier 3 channel subscription per month and special chat privileges for the Twitch service
    • Amazon has launched a new venture called GameNight focused on social-focused party games free to Prime subscribers. One plays via their Luna service, outlined in post #3 below, but Prime is the only subscription needed, and Amazon has stated the idea is for smartphones to operate as the games' controllers, so the only thing you need is a TV hooked up to a device that can run Luna, with Amazon obviously intending for a Fire Stick to be this device (although virtually any can suffice). There are also many AAA games for free that one can play with a traditional controller or mouse & keyboard.
    • There are typically up to a dozen or more games subscribers may claim for free with varying expiration dates on the eligibility to claim them, typically claimable many weeks beyond their first appearance as a giveaway, owned permanently once claimed, playable via the Amazon Games app on Windows PCs
    • There are also typically several dozen instances of in-game loot that can be claimed for games (ex. vehicles, weapons, skins, avatars, boosts, upgrades, possibly even exclusive items, etc). These are on numerous services where the respective game is sold (Amazon Games, Luna, Epic, Ubisoft Connect, Xbox, Playstation, Nintendo Switch)
    • Prime subscribers may also play a rotating monthly selection of free games available on the "Prime" channel of the Amazon Luna cloud gaming service. See more details about that service in post #3 below.
    • This Portuguese website (use your web browser to translate to English) shows all games given away by Prime Gaming in its history dating back to 2018; the remaining historic giveaways can be found here dating back to the launch of the service in September 2016


49765594572_91535d9675_o.jpg

Humble Choice
[PC] [Steam Deck]
  • $15 ---- monthly ($14.99/mo)
  • $155 -- yearly ($12.92/mo)
    • curated "mystery box" delivered monthly as codes to your email with 10-14 games included that you then redeem to own permanently
    • 10%-20% off Humble Bundle store purchases depending on how many consecutive months you've subscribed (the "stacking" discount)
    • Almost all codes are Steam keys for the Steam service, so giveaways are valid for the Steam Deck
    • 1-year subscription promises minimum of $1,200 MSRP value in games
    • Steam Curator "Humble Choice" Tag (or click here to see all past monthly bundles)


49764722973_50338a058f_o.jpg

Gamefly
[PS5] [PS4] [PS3] [PSP] [PS Vita] [XSX/XSS] [Xbox One] [Xbox 360] [Switch] [Wii U / Wii / Gamecube / GBA / 3DS]
  • $9 ---- monthly, 1 Game/Movie Plan, Budget ($9.00/mo)
  • $14 -- monthly, 1 Game/Movie Plan, Standard ($13.50/mo)
  • $19 -- monthly, 2 Game/Movie Plan, Standard ($18.50/mo)
  • $23 ---monthly, 2 Game/Movie Plan, Early Access ($23.00/mo)
    • Mail-in rental service: check out any game you want and hold as long as you like. Physical games only. Their digital front failed. After perusing the above competitor services, with these prices unchanged four years later, it probably isn't hard to see why. The available inventory fluctuates with how many games are checked out at any given time, but it has shrunk considerably over the past five years.
    • I'm not going to explain the differences in their new plans. I'll just link: https://www.gamefly.com/registration
    • 4,453 games available (present stock as of Oct-02-2025)
 
Last edited:
49765255281_1e3f2b6161_o.png

Apple Arcade
[iOS] [tvOS] [MacOS]
  • $7 ---- monthly ($6.99/mo)
  • $50 -- yearly ($4.17/mo)
    • No microtransactions (in-app purchases) or ads will be allowed in the Arcade
    • Gameplay is also limitless (no lockout timers or restricted access)
    • Offline play must be allowed, and games must be downloadable to play
    • All Apple devices capable of running the latest respective operating systems will support Xbox & Playstation controllers (for iOS games designed for controllers aka "MFi" games). This means Mac Pros, iMacs, & MacBooks from 2013 and on updated to MacOS Catalina 10.15 or later; all iPads since the iPad Air 2 & iPhones since the iPhone 6s updated to iOS 13 or later; and all Apple TVs since the HD (2015 release) updated to tvOS 13 or later
    • Currently 138 games support controller; there is a filter for this in the "Arcade" if you browse to it on your Apple device
    • The Arcade Hub exists to make browsing games easier for those interested
    • There are 275 games as of Oct-02-2025 with Apple actively participating in development, now


49764722998_41b51cbdc6_o.jpg

Google Play Pass
[Android]
  • $5 ---- monthly ($4.99/mo), grants access for up to 6 Google accounts
  • $30 -- yearly ($2.50/mo), grants access for up to 6 Google accounts
    • Android 4.4 or later & Google Play Store 16.6.25 or later required
    • Google's answer to the Apple Arcade. Get access to games (and apps) without ads or in-game purchases. This includes many games that are paid apps, but unlike the Apple Arcade, no exclusives or originals
    • Unlike the Apple Arcade, Play Pass also includes access to paid non-gaming apps
    • App Finder has a filter to explore Play Pass titles exclusively
    • Android Central curated a "Best Games" list on Jun-25-2025; Android Police curated a "Best Apps & Games" list on Oct-6-2023
    • There are 1,547 total games on the service as of Oct-02-2025


full

Amazon Luna
[FireTV] [PC] [MacOS] [iOS via Chrome Browser] [Android via Chrome Browser]
  • Free -- Luna Standard, perk included with Amazon Prime membership
  • $5 ----- monthly, Jackbox Games channel ($4.99/mo)
  • $10 --- monthly, Luna Premium channel ($9.99/mo)
  • $18 --- monthly, Ubisoft+ channel ($17.99/mo)
    • Cloud-streaming service that grants you access to a depot of games
    • A cloud-streaming marketplace rather than a standalone service: like Cable TV. The Luna+ base package is not required to subscribe to other channels.
    • Prime channel includes a rotating monthly selection of games that can be played at no additional cost to Amazon Prime subscribers
    • As mentioned in the post above, Prime subscribers also enjoy access to free games in the new GameNight section of Luna's service designed to be operated with smartphones as controllers; there are also many AAA titles you can play for free on Luna Standard with a traditional controller or mouse & keyboard.
    • Luna+ channel allows streaming to 2 devices at a time
    • 1080p60fps quality (10Mbps internet speed required); 720p@60fps available for low-bandwidth users (5Mbps recommended)
    • You can connect on a mobile connection if it is fast enough to support it (beware data overages)
    • Rendering Power: 8.1 TFLOPS
    • Play on Fire Cubes, Fire Sticks, PCs, Macs, iPhones/iPads, Chromebooks, Samsung & LG TVs, or via Edge/Chrome browsers. Click here to see all supported devices & requirements
    • Compatible with dual-analog controllers for games that support them: click here to see all supported controllers. The Luna controller connects directly via Cloud (preferable). It isn't clear if the others also use Cloud Direct, or if they connect via Bluetooth (not ideal).
    • 90 games on Luna Standard
    • 15 games on Jackbox Games
    • 170 games on Luna Premium
    • 52 games on Ubisoft+


full

Netflix Games
[Android] [iOS]
  • $7 ------- monthly, Standard with Ads ($6.99/mo)
  • $16 ----- monthly, Standard ($15.49/mo)
  • $20 ----- monthly, Premium ($19.99/mo)


49765255336_8ee9e34b61_o.jpg

NVIDIA GeForce Now
[PC] [MacOS] [Android] [Android TV] [LG TV] [Samsung TV] [iOS via Safari Browser] [ChromeOS via Chrome Browser] [Steam Deck via Chrome Browser*]
  • Free --- Basic access, details below
  • $10 ---- monthly, Performance ($9.99/mo)
  • $20 ---- monthly, Ultimate ($19.99/mo)
    ===
  • $100 --- annually, Performance ($8.33/mo)
  • $200 --- annually, Ultimate ($16.67/mo)
    ===
    *Steam Deck instructions for use via Chrome Browser
    • Reddit FAQ here; NVIDIA FAQ here
    • Comparison of tier features here
    • Cloud-streaming service that allows one to cloud-stream PC games (one owns) to compatible devices with gameplay and progress sync'd across devices. To play a game, you must already own the game at a supported digital store (Steam, Epic, UPlay, EA Origin, GOG, Riot, etc). Furthermore, the game must be owned at a specific store(s) supported for that game on GeForce Now because some supported games aren't supported for all store versions.
    • Xbox Game Pass is now supported, so subscribers to that service may play their games-- once added by NVIDIA-- via the GeForce Now cloud instead; this is chiefly attractive to Game Pass for PC subscribers since NVIDIA supports keyboard & mouse input for every game, unlike the Xbox Cloud, and progress will sync to the Microsoft-store PC version of the game you're playing, not the Xbox console version which is the default for the Xbox Cloud (note: for "Play Anywhere" titles this doesn't matter since everything is already sync'd by Microsoft between PC and Xbox)
    • Requires compatible hardware & internet connection. Compatible devices include nearly every device in existence.
    • For those not using mouse & keyboard, click here to see the list of supported controllers by platform.
    • Bandwidth requirements by device can be found here (check your internet speeds at Speedtest.net). Currently the service will supply up to a ceiling of 100 Mbps, and there is a slider in the app to set this preference. I suggest maximizing it if your internet speeds are adequate as any resolution and framerate will benefit. There is also a tool in the app to test your connection to their servers as a sub-80ms latency to the server is required for viable play.
    • Rendering power = up to 56.3 TFLOPS (this varies by subscription tier and server region with RTX 5080 servers being the best available for certain games to Ultimate subscribers)
    • Steam is now offering a beta called Steam Cloud Play allowing its users access to GeForce Now through their own service which means all of your progress, settings, and modifications for games will also be forever sync'd to your Steam Cloud so long as it is enabled (this is different than storing progress for a Steam-supported game version only in NVIDIA's GeForce Now Cloud)
    • 4,815 games are fully supported by the service as of Oct-02-2025. You can search from within the GeForce App itself to find supported games, browse with filters at InstantGaming, or visit the below link:
      https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/geforce-now/games/
 
Last edited:
Cloud Streaming
These are listed in the posts above. These aren't focused on selling games; rather access to & delivery of the content-- like Netflix. Game streaming (or cloud gaming) services render games on a remote server instead of your local machine (the one you're using), and then stream the video back to you over the internet. This mode of delivery still suffers issues with latency and reduced visual quality, especially for those in more rural areas and states distant from the servers rendering the games. Still, many believe this model is the future of gaming.

Comparison of cloud services processing power (i.e. graphic quality) can be found here:
https://forums.sherdog.com/posts/165234455/


PC Launchers & Marketplace
I didn't include PC game marketplaces above despite that some of these also offer services. Below are the major stores that offer launchers for their marketplaces which you must use to launch the games you buy from them. You browse & purchase games/DLC via the launcher, but they also store your game licensing, store your progress/achievements, offer chat services, enable mod management, capture & share screenshots, host online play, or provide access to free games:

Front Ends
Unlike the above launchers, front ends are not stores. Historically, they were first used to add a graphic interface for emulators (like Retroarch) so that classic game libraries could be organized, managed, filtered, browsed, and launched from an eye-pleasing app similar to the launchers above. Thus, while the emulator software runs the game in the back, this software offers a pleasing front for the merchandise. More recently, many front ends now also incorporate support for the above services (i.e. Steam, Epic, EA, Ubisoft, etc.) There are dozens [1, 2], but I will mention only two.
  • Playnite
    The best completely free and open-source option, IMO. An attempt to simplify all launchers into a single launcher, similar to the GOG Galaxy above, except it is even more comprehensive: Amazon Games, Battle.net, Bethesda, Epic, GOG, Humble, itch.io, EA, Playstation, Steam, Twitch, Ubisoft Connect, and Xbox/Game Pass can all be integrated. It also acts as a front end which integrates emulators and their game libraries. It's completely open source, and may be used as a portable program (meaning you don't have to install it). It links with Discord, allows fetching of metadata like cover art for games, including games not purchased through a store, and offers more customization & addable functionality than GoG Galaxy thanks to plugins aka "extensions". It has many downloadable themes to change its look. It can run in Desktop or Full Screen (i.e. couch controller-friendly "big picture") modes. It centralizes mapping of your controller for all games if you like to play with a dual-analog controller. It allows you to integrate your Steam friend's list. This is what I use. Best launcher out there. So pleasing to the eye, and yet uncluttered by the obnoxious salesmanship that has bloated the corporate launchers like Steam.
  • Launchbox
    Launchbox is hands down the best commercial front end. It does have a free version, but the premium version runs a companion app called Big Box specifically designed to simplify setting up the app to be used by a controller in a regular living room couch setup. It also gets a few more features and faster update support, but the big draw of premium is Big Box. Its other strength for either version above Playnite is how robust and automated the emulator calibration/support is. Plus it downloads the theme music for each game on some platforms like Nintendo which will automatically play when you browse your library-- I love that touch. Subscription to the Big Box version costs $30/yr, or $75 for a lifetime.

Onto other marketplaces without launchers. Many of these also sell console games. I suggest using https://isthereanydeal.com/ to shop the games you desire since it tracks every marketplace in this post except eBay & the gray key markets below:

Gray Key Marketplaces
Major discounts including on console games, but use these at your own risk [2]. Note that the best prices for online subscriptions (ex. Game Pass, PS Plus) can usually be found on these sites. They're sometimes less than half the price of the retail 12-month cards, for example. This is the simplest definition of terms:
>>> White Market Key = Legally sold key code directly from developer, retailer (ex. Steam, Epic, GoG), or authorized third party store (ex. Gamestop, Best Buy, Wal-Mart or Amazon directly)
>>> Gray Market Key = Legally sold key code purchased by merchant from excess of officially distributed roll of keys, but resold outside the official terms of agreement for their resale; subject to potential deactivation
>>> Black Market Key = Illegally sold key code that is stolen or pirated; will definitely be deactivated once/if the distributor finds out
Many merchants on eBay sell officially authorized keys or regionally-accurate game discs, but eBay doesn't satisfactorily control this, so I have moved it here.

Loot Mystery Boxes
Finally, there are geek culture mystery box subscription services out there, but none is truly focused on game delivery. It's nerd culture kitsch, and they are widely criticized as a lottery scam. The most beloved of these is Loot Crate, and it filed for bankruptcy. As a result of the filing, they were forced to admit they had over $20m in unfulfilled customer orders outstanding. AVOID.
https://www.lootcrate.com/
 
Last edited:
SALES TRACKERS

Freebies

Game Sales Trackers:

These websites track actual discounts for the consoles:

Two websites which track all resellers for active PC game sales. The top one is indispensable for PC gamers:

Steam's seasonal sales used to be the most famous sales all year for PC gamers. Not a subscription, but just as reliable. This website is devoted to a countdown until the next one:
Meanwhile, while you can browse the "Specials" section in the Steam Launcher, or at their Web Store, the Steam Database offers the best tool for browsing sales. You can add filters so that your results only produce results where the discount is greater than a certain percentage, where the Steam rating from users is above a certain percentage, or where the total cost after the discount is above or below a certain figure, for example. Game results have a direct link to the Store. GGdeals has also added a similar resource that filters the sales shown to only games that have hit historical low price points on Steam itself:
Synergistically, the website isthereanydeal.com from above manages a phenomenal extension for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge that adds tools and a refined UI for browsing the Steam website/store called "Augmented Steam". Any Steam gamer who doesn't have this installed to his browser is failing himself:
 
Last edited:
 
Last edited:
Sorry, everyone, I had to create a new thread version because I couldn't edit the OP of v1 any longer due to the new character limit restriction. In any case, I have updated it. I will also copy the Epic Mega Sale post below because that's still going on for another 6 days, and they have quite a few stellar deals once you apply that $10 discount coupon.

Epic's Mega Game Sale
May 14 - June 11

Start by claiming your first $10 coupon at this link if it isn't already automatically claimed for you by visiting the link. This will be applied to your first purchase of an eligible Mega Sale game costing $14.99 or more. Once purchased, a fresh $10 coupon will be generated for you to apply to your next qualifying purchase. So it's a discount that can be endlessly chained during the sale:
https://www.epicgames.com/store/en-US/promotion/mega-sale

Here are all the games available as part of the sale:
https://www.epicgames.com/store/en-US/collection/mega-sale-games

The Witcher 3: Game of the Year Edition, which includes the game and all DLC, is $14.99, meaning it is effectively $4.99 after a coupon code application. That's $10 below the historical low on any store ($14.99 at GoG). Below is a list of highlights that are similarly cheap after implementing the $10 coupon code discount chain:

$4.99-$5.99 (after $10 coupon code discount)
  • The Witcher 3: Game of the Year Edition
  • Assassin's Creed: Origin
  • Far Cry: New Dawn
  • Far Cry 5
  • The Crew 2
  • Vampyr
  • Outward
  • John Wick Hex
  • Batman: The Telltale Series (Shadows Edition)
  • Superhot

Other Highlights (price is after $10 coupon code discount)
  • $7.99 = Watch Dogs 2
  • $9.79 = Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint
  • $9.79 = Assassin's Creed: Odyssey
  • $9.99 = Metro Exodus
  • $14.99 = Shenmue III
  • $19.99 = Control
  • $19.99 = Borderlands 3
  • $19.99 = Anno 1800
  • $24.99 = Mechwarrior 5 (an Epic exclusive)
  • $25.99 = The Sinking City
  • $28.99 = Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
  • $28.99 = The Outer Worlds
 
Last edited:
$29.99 for Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order, $19.99 for Star Wars: Battlefront II (Celebration Edition), and $9.99 for Star Wars: Battlefront (Ultimate Edition). This is the best price ever on Steam for all:







Steam is also offering its best price ever on all the Battlefield games (#1-#5), and also on Mass Effect 3 and Andromeda.
 
Last edited:


Everybody saying this game is literally a masterpiece.

And here I am still wondering if I should buy it on sale.

Anybody here played it?
 
Not a freebie but Gears Of War 5 is $9.99 at Amazon right now.
 
Massive Sonic sale with almost of all these games hitting their lowest all-time sale on any store, They're all 75% off or more, and Generations is marked down from $20 to $1. Almost all of these are only up for another 10 hours:









 
GeForce Now will now automatically sync to your Steam library
GeForce Now users can sync their Steam libraries to their accounts with Nvidia’s new Game Sync feature. Compatible games will appear in the My Library section of Game Sync, Nvidia announced.

The “bring your own game” cloud service, which launched its paid tier earlier this year, allows users to play games purchased through other platforms— including Steam, the Epic Games STore, Battle.net, and Uplay— in the cloud. But searching for games in your Steam library that were compatible with GeForce Now was a bit of a slog.

The new feature will identify games in a user’s Steam library supported by GeForce Now and will add them to the “My Library” list within the app automatically, Nvidia says. To sync your Steam account with your GeForce Now library, go to Game Sync in Settings whenever you purchase a new game via Steam.
Click to expand...
Also 11 new games have been added to the service:
https://www.tweaktown.com/news/7416...to-sync-their-steam-gaming-library/index.html
Steam:
  • Blightbound
  • Hellpoint
  • Dead Age 2
  • Life is Strange - Before the Storm
  • Stationeers

Epic Games Store:
  • Far Cry 3
  • For The King
  • Magic the Gathering: Arena
  • South Park: The Stick of Truth
  • This War of Mine

My.com:
  • Warface
Click to expand...

In other gaming service-related news, Xbox Game Pass is now just "Game Pass", and Microsoft has confirmed they will no longer charge for online multiplayer when the Xbox Series X arrives. They specifically confirmed Halo Infinite will be free to play online multiplayer.
 
Tomb Raider (2013) is $2.99:
 
No mention of Epic giving away 1-2 games every week or so? it was the only reason I got an Epic account and it's the list of games they are giving is pretty damn solid.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Brampton_Boy
Tech Geforce Now has virtually eliminated the need to have a new PC
Replies
19
Views
830
Madmick
Madmick

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,607
Messages
58,449,428
Members
176,041
Latest member
jaybuff

Share this page

Back
Top