Game Services thread, v2: The Free Ride is Over-- NVIDIA Paywalls Games on GeForce Now

Updated Oct-02-2025
Sony Playstation Plus
[PS5] [PS4] [PS3] [PS Vita] [PS Portal] [PC*]
Microsoft Game Pass
[XSX/XSS] [Xbox One] [PC] [Steam Deck*] [Android#] [iOS#]
Nintendo Switch Online
[Switch]
- $10 ---- Essential, monthly ($9.99/mo)
- $15 ---- Extra, monthly ($14.99/mo)
- $18 ---- Premium, monthly ($17.99/mo)
===
- $25 ---- Essential, quarterly ($8.33/mo)
- $40 ---- Extra, quarterly ($13.33/mo)
- $50 ---- Premium, quarterly ($16.67/mo)
===
- $80 ---- Essential, yearly ($6.67/mo)
- $135 -- Extra, yearly ($11.25/mo)
- $160 -- Premium, yearly ($13.33/mo)
===
*PC access thru the Premium tier via cloud-streaming only
- Allows online access for multiplayer & cloud services; has companion mobile app [iOS / Android]
- Sony outline of the three tiers in this blog; Reddit maintains a FAQ for the service
- Essential tier comes with 2-5 free game giveaways a month for download; these can be (re-)downloaded and played at any time in the future, including offline, so long as you were [1] subscribed during the month it was given away [2] claimed it that month [3] are currently subscribed at the time you wish to download/play (Note: Sony ended free game giveaways for the PS3 and PS Vita in March 2019)
- The Extra tier adds a library of 458 downloadable games for subscribers, but these are not giveaways (191 of these have PS5 versions)
- The Premium tier's library is 966 games; 337 of these are cloud-streaming only, 135 are "classics" from the PS3 or earlier generations, 29 are retro remasters, & 4 are VR-only
- Cloud streaming on Premium is only available to PS4, PS5, PC, and the PS Portal [setup], not smartphones/tablets
- PC requirements: Windows 8.1 or later, i3 2.0GHz+ or better CPU, 2GB+ RAM, 300MB+ available storage
- A minimum 7Mbps internet connection is recommended by Sony for cloud-streaming 720p, and 13Mbps for 1080p
- The Extra/Premium tiers grant access to the Ubisoft Classics library detailed in post #2 below
- MetagameGuide is a useful resource for filtering all the games by subscription tier if you're looking for something new to play
- Redditor "ABattleVet" maintains the GOAT spreadsheet for games on the service
- According to Polygon, the total MSRP value of games given away was $1,480 in 2023; $1,304 in 2022; $1,425 in 2021; $790 in 2020; $894 in 2019; $1,508 in 2018; $1,287 in 2017; $1,151 in 2016; $1,053 in 2015; over $1,300 in 2014 (a $12,192 total for these years)
- The history & catalog of games "given" away are listed in the Instant Games Collection running since June 2010 (lists for those outside North America can be found here)
Microsoft Game Pass
[XSX/XSS] [Xbox One] [PC] [Steam Deck*] [Android#] [iOS#]
- $10 ---- monthly, Game Pass Essential [Xbox] ($9.99/mo)
- $15 ---- monthly, Game Pass Premium [Xbox] ($14.99/mo)
- $17 ---- monthly, Game Pass PC [PC] ($16.49/mo)
- $30 ---- monthly, Game Pass Ultimate [Xbox & PC] ($29.99/mo)
===
*Steam Deck useable if one installs Windows, or through cloud streaming via Microsoft Edge
##Mobile play possible via cloud-streaming; now accessible with any subscription tier
- Game Pass has a companion app on mobile (iOS / Android); a third-party app listing cloud-playable games for Apple users here: iOS
- The Xbox app is the highest rated companion mobile app of all the major gaming services [iOS / Android]
- All tiers enable online multiplayer access for Xbox games & cloud services; plan comparison tool here
- The EA Play service & all its non-Pro entitlements, and the Ubisoft Classics library, both detailed in Post #2 below, are included with the Ultimate tier
- The Ultimate tier includes monthly perks like in-game loot including cosmetics, weapons, bonus packs, XP boosters, etc; also free one-time temporary subscriptions to services like Discord Nitro, Paramount+, Spotify, or Hulu
- Every Microsoft-published game is a Day 1 release accessible by subscribers to the PC, Premium, or Ultimate tiers of this service
- 100% of titles on the service are downloadable
- Microsoft Cloud Gaming enables the option of streaming any cloud-supported game on Game Pass to your PC, Xbox, or mobile device over WiFi/cellular networks. This does not require installation of the game on any device-- it's an instant launch. It boasts 1080p@60fps with 12.2 TFLOPS rendering power (Xbox Series X servers)
- All supported devices listed here; All network requirements listed here
- Bluetooth controllers (ex. Dualshock, Xbox) are supported for mobile devices; these & wired controllers work for desktop
- Games are coded to support dual-analog joystick accessories like the Backbone One, Backbone Pro, Razer Kishi V3, & Gamesir X5s / X5s Lite for Android & iOS
- Microsoft added the ability to play via the cloud with keyboard + mouse; support is up to 50 games
- Alternatively, Game Pass games are also now playable on NVIDIA GeForce Now (a cloud service detailed at the bottom of post #3 below that's base tier is free). This means if you are a subscriber, but your PC doesn't meet the minimum specification requirements for a game, you can play it via the Cloud. This is mostly attractive to PC users since, unlike with the Microsoft Cloud above, it always includes keyboard+mouse support, and game data is sync'd to the PC version of a game (the same one would launch in the Xbox app with Windows). Microsoft Cloud already supports game data sync'd to the Xbox console version of a game.
- There are 1,532 titles currently on the Microsoft Play Anywhere list. If one buys a Play Anywhere game on either PC or Xbox platform (PC purchases must be from the Microsoft or Xbox stores) he then owns it on both, and gameplay-- including progress, settings, and saved data-- is sync'd across console & PC. These Play Anywhere integration perks apply to titles available on the Game Pass service, and Microsoft now includes a filter in their Game Pass & Xbox apps to find these. As of Oct-02-2025, 228 Play Anywhere titles are on Game Pass (40.7% of all PC titles on the Game Pass service on this date)
- 20% discount for Game Pass titles on Microsoft/Xbox stores if one wishes to buy them permanently (90+ days after release-- 10% off until then); also 10% off related microtransaction content
- Rewards with Xbox is part of the Microsoft Rewards program, letting you earn Rewards points by completing "quests" with Xbox gaming, up to a total of 100K per year, in addition to points you can earn through other means, like Daily Bing searches, and you can redeem these to pay for Game Pass itself via Xbox Gift Cards (1K points per $1). Effective cost:
- Xbox or Microsoft Gift Cards = 1K points per $1
- 1-month Game Pass Essential = 9,990 points ($9.99 Xbox Gift Card)
- 1-month Game Pass Premium = 14,990 points ($14.99 Xbox Gift Card)
- 1-month Game Pass for PC = 16,490 points ($16.49 Xbox Gift Card)
- 1-month Game Pass Ultimate = 29,990 points ($29.99 Xbox Gift Card)
- See all redeemable rewards
- Redditor "ABattleVet" maintains the GOAT spreadsheet for games on the service
- 102 games in the Essential Game Pass catalog (67 Cloud-playable)
- 572 games in the Premium Game Pass catalog (388 Cloud-playable)
- 560 games in the PC Game Pass catalog (250 Cloud-playable)
- 933 games in the Ultimate Game Pass catalog (620 Xbox Series X/S; 502 Xbox One; 562 PC; 538 Cloud-playable)
Nintendo Switch Online
[Switch]
- $4 ----- monthly, individual ($3.99/mo)
- $8 ----- quarterly, individual ($2.66/mo)
- $20 ---- yearly, individual ($1.67/mo)
- $50 ---- yearly, individual expansion-pack tier ($4.17/mo)
===
- $35 ---- yearly, family up to 8 accounts ($2.92/mo)
- $80 ---- yearly, family up to 8 accounts expansion-pack tier ($6.67/mo)
===
- Allows online access for Switch games & web services; has companion mobile app [iOS / Android]
- Expansion-pack tier enables you to play N64 and Sega games with fresh classic games added monthly to the service
- Rarely special offers are made exclusively to subscribers
- Access to cloud-streamed Nintendo Classic library; currently 74 Super Nintendo games & 79 Nintendo games available with co-op and competitive multiplayer enabled
