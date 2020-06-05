Game Services thread, v2: NVIDIA GeForce Now adds Xbox/Ubisoft+ library syncing

SALES TRACKERS

FreebiesGame Sales Trackers:These websites trackdiscounts in the Playstation store:These websites do the same for the Xbox (and you may sign up for an email list where you specify notifications for certain games at certain price levels):Two websites which track all resellers for active PC game sales. The top one is indispensable for PC gamers:Steam's seasonal sales used to be the most famous sales all year for PC gamers. Not a subscription, but just as reliable. This website is devoted to a countdown until the next one:Meanwhile, while you can browse the "Specials" section in the Steam Launcher, or at their Web Store, the Steam Database offers the best tool for browsing sales. You can add filters so that your results only produce results where the discount is greater than a certain percentage, where the Steam rating from users is above a certain percentage, or where the total cost after the discount is above or below a certain figure, for example. Game results have a direct link to the Store:Synergistically, the website isthereanydeal.com from above manages a phenomenal extension for Chrome & Firefox that adds tools and a refined UI for browsing the Steam website/store called "Enhanced Steam" (previously known as "Augmented Steam"). Any Steam gamer who doesn't have this installed to his browser is failing himself: