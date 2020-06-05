Game Services thread, v2: NVIDIA GeForce Now adds Xbox/Ubisoft+ library syncing

Madmick
Updated August-30-2023
Sony Playstation Plus
[PS5] [PS4] [PS3] [PS Vita] [PC*]
Microsoft Game Pass
[XSX/XSS] [Xbox One] [PC] [Steam Deck*] [Android#] [iOS#]
Nintendo Switch Online
[Switch]
- $10 ---- Essential, monthly ($9.99/mo)
- $15 ---- Extra, monthly ($14.99/mo)
- $18 ---- Premium, monthly ($17.99/mo)
===
- $25 ---- Essential, quarterly ($8.33/mo)
- $40 ---- Extra, quarterly ($13.33/mo)
- $50 ---- Premium, quarterly ($16.67/mo)
===
- $80 ---- Essential, yearly ($6.67/mo)
- $135 -- Extra, yearly ($11.25/mo)
- $160 -- Premium, yearly ($13.33/mo)
===
*PC access thru the premium tier via cloud-streaming only
- Allows online access for multiplayer & cloud services; has companion mobile app [iOS / Android]
- Sony outline of the three tiers in this blog
- Essential tier comes with 2-5 free game giveaways a month for download; these can be (re-)downloaded and played at any time in the future, including offline, so long as you were [1] subscribed during the month it was given away [2] claimed it that month [3] are currently subscribed at the time you wish to download/play
- The Extra tier adds a library of 489 downloadable games PS4 games for subscribers, but these are not giveaways (103 of these have PS5 versions)
- The Premium tier includes those, and adds another 358 cloud-streamable PS3/PS4 games (312 of these are PS3)
- Streaming is only available to PS4, PS5, and PC, not mobile devices
- PC must be Windows 7 or later, with a base frequency 2.0GHz i3 or better CPU, 2GB+ RAM, and 300MB+ available storage
- A minimum 5Mbps internet connection is recommended by Sony for cloud-streaming 720p, and 15Mbps for 1080p
- Additionally, Premium offers 63 older PSP/PS1/PS2 games which may be downloaded and played at any time
- The Extra/Premium tiers grant access to the Ubisoft Classics library
- A Redditor compiled a list of couch co-op games available on the service.
- The full list of PS Plus games ever given away or part of the Extra/Premium tiers may be browsed with the PSNowGuide, or in this spreadsheet
- Sony ended free game giveaways for the PS3 and PS Vita in March 2019
- According to Polygon, the total MSRP value of games given away was $1,304 in 2022; $1,425 in 2021; $790 in 2020; $894 in 2019; $1,508 in 2018; $1,287 in 2017; $1,151 in 2016; $1,053 in 2015; over $1,300 in 2014 (a $10,712 total for these years)
- The history & catalog of games "given" away are listed in the Instant Games Collection, running since June 2010; this stands at 357 games for the PS3, 333 games for the PS4, and 51 games for the PS5 (lists for those outside North America can be found here)
Microsoft Game Pass
[XSX/XSS] [Xbox One] [PC] [Steam Deck*] [Android#] [iOS#]
- $10 ---- monthly, Game Pass Core ($9.99/mo)
- $10 ---- monthly, Game Pass PC ($9.99/mo)
- $11 ---- monthly, Game Pass Xbox ($10.99/mo)
- $17 ---- monthly, Game Pass Ultimate, Xbox & PC ($16.99/mo)
*Steam Deck useable if one installs Windows, or through cloud-streaming via Microsoft Edge (Ultimate tier only)
##Mobile play through cloud-streaming (Ultimate tier only)
- Game Pass has a companion app on mobile (iOS / Android); third-party app listing cloud-playable games for Apple users here: iOS
- Xbox companion app is the highest rated companion mobile app of all the major gaming services [iOS / Android]
- The Core tier, formerly Xbox Live Gold, allows online multiplayer access for Xbox games & cloud services; also included in all higher tiers
- The EA Play service and all its non-Pro games/perks (detailed at the top of Post #2 below) is included for Xbox users on Game Pass Ultimate, and PC users via the PC or Ultimate tiers
- The Ultimate tier includes monthly perks like in-game loot including cosmetics, weapons, bonus packs, XP boosters, etc; also free one-time temporary subscriptions to services like Paramount+, Spotify, or Hulu
- Every Microsoft-published game is a Day 1 release accessible by subscribers to the PC, Xbox, or Ultimate tiers of this service
- 100% of titles on the service are downloadable
- Microsoft Cloud Gaming is bundled with the Ultimate tier, and enables the option of streaming any game on Game Pass to your PC, Xbox, or mobile device over WiFi/cellular networks. This does not require installation of the game on any device-- it's an instant launch. It boasts 1080p@60fps with 12.2 TFLOPS rendering power (Xbox Series X servers). Mobile device requirements:
- Any PC or Android 6.0+ device via the "Cloud" tab of the Xbox app; alternatively, iPhone/iPad support in beta via web browser sign-in
- Bluetooth 4.0+ with an Xbox or other Controller (Dualshock works) for Android/iPad/iPhone; those or USB wired controllers work for PC
- 5GHz WiFi network with 10 Mbps download speed whether WiFi or Cellular (only necessary if not on wired ethernet)
- Games are coded to support dual-analog joystick accessories like the Razer Kishi V2 for Android, or the Backbone One for iOS
- Game Pass games are also now playable on NVIDIA GeForce Now (a cloud service detailed at the bottom of Post #3 below that's base tier is free). This means if you are a subscriber, but your PC doesn't meet the minimum specification requirements for a game, you can play it via the Cloud. This is mostly attractive to PC users since it includes keyboard+mouse support, and game data is sync'd to the PC version of a game (the same one would launch in the Xbox app with Windows). Microsoft Cloud already supports controller play, and game data sync'd to the Xbox console version of a game.
- There are 316 titles currently on the Microsoft Play Anywhere list. If one buys a Play Anywhere game on either PC or Xbox platform (purchase must be from the Microsoft or Xbox stores) he then owns it on both, and gameplay-- including progress, settings, and saved data-- is sync'd across console & PC. For some of these games online multiplayer cross-play between both platforms is enabled. These Play Anywhere integration perks apply to titles available on the Game Pass service, and Microsoft now includes a filter in their Game Pass & Xbox apps to find these. As of Aug-23-2023, 139 Play Anywhere titles are on Game Pass (31.3% of all PC titles on the Game Pass service).
- 20% discount for Game Pass titles on Microsoft/Xbox stores if one wishes to buy them permanently (90+ days after release-- 10% off until then), and this includes the complete editions with all DLC even if that version of the game isn't the one appearing on the service; also 10% off DLC, add-ons and related microtransaction content
- Xbox Game Pass Quests is a program that allows you to earn reward points you can spend in the Microsoft/Xbox stores by completing in-game tasks on the service, and you can even redeem these to pay for Game Pass itself. This is part of the larger Microsoft Rewards program. In total, it's always possible to earn well over 12K rewards points per month without spending any money. The total possible points varies, but it averages about 27K per month. Reward costs:
- 1-month Game Pass Ultimate = 12,000 points
- 1-month Game Pass for PC = 7,750 points
- Xbox Gift Cards = varies by amount (91,000 for $100)
- See all redeemable rewards
- Game Pass Ultimate is the cornerstone of the Xbox All Access monthly payment service that bundles the service with the next-gen Xbox console of your choice at a monthly cost; >>>click here<<< to read more about how this program works
- Redditor "ABattleVet" maintains a God-tier spreadsheet of every game that has ever been on the Game Pass service, which platform it is on (Xbox/PC), whether it is available via Cloud, whether it is actively available on the service, if it is leaving or arriving on the service soon, its release date & age, its Metacritic score, the average number of hours to complete the campaign, and its genre according to Giant Bomb. Games also have various color codings to indicate things like console exclusivity. Simply incredible if you learn how to use filters to sort columns. Don't miss that there are multiple sheets.
- 38 games in the Core catalog
- 389 games in the Cloud Game Pass library [available to Ultimate-tier subscribers only]
- 444 games in the PC Game Pass catalog
- 476 games in the Xbox Game Pass catalog
- 520 games in the Ultimate Game Pass catalog (discrete count)
Nintendo Switch Online
[Switch]
- $4 ----- monthly, individual ($3.99/mo)
- $8 ----- quarterly, individual ($2.66/mo)
- $20 ---- yearly, individual ($1.67/mo)
- $50 ---- yearly, individual expansion-pack tier ($4.17/mo)
===
- $40 ---- yearly, family up to 8 accounts ($3.33/mo)
- $80 ---- yearly, family up to 8 accounts expansion-pack tier ($6.67/mo)
===
- Allows online access for Switch games & web services; has a rather lousy companion mobile app [iOS / Android]
- Expansion-pack tier enables you to play N64 and Sega games with fresh classic games added monthly to the service
- Very rarely special offers are made exclusively to subscribers
- Access to cloud-streamed Nintendo Classic library; currently 57 Super Nintendo games & 65 Nintendo games available with co-op and competitive multiplayer enabled
