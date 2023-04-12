Update: April 12, 2023



Game of Thrones' Dunk & Egg Prequel KNIGHT OF SEVEN KINGDOMS: THE HEDGE KNIGHT Gets HBO Series Order

Anotherseries is on the way. HBO announced during the Warner Bros. Discovery Max presentation Wednesday that it has given a series order to, based on George R.R. Martin’sfantasy novellas.Theprequel series is written and executive produced by Martin and Ira Parker.co-creator/exec producer/showrunner Ryan Condal and Vince Gerardis will also executive produce.Here’s the official logline: A century before the events of, two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.Known as, the drama was one of several prequel ideas in development at HBO behindThe project, which went through multiple writers, had emerged as frontrunner for a series order over the past several months.HBO has just started production on the second season ofprequelThere’s also a Jon Snow spinoff in the works.