Television Game of Thrones Prequel KNIGHT OF THE SEVEN KINGDOMS: THE HEDGE KNIGHT

Update: April 12, 2023

Game of Thrones' Dunk & Egg Prequel KNIGHT OF SEVEN KINGDOMS: THE HEDGE KNIGHT Gets HBO Series Order

KnightOfTheSevenKingdoms_16x9_texted.jpg


Another Game of Thrones series is on the way. HBO announced during the Warner Bros. Discovery Max presentation Wednesday that it has given a series order to A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Night, based on George R.R. Martin’s Dunk & Egg fantasy novellas.

The Game of Thrones prequel series is written and executive produced by Martin and Ira Parker. House of the Dragon co-creator/exec producer/showrunner Ryan Condal and Vince Gerardis will also executive produce.

Here’s the official logline: A century before the events of Game of Thrones, two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.

Known as Dunk & Egg, the drama was one of several prequel ideas in development at HBO behind House of the Dragon. The project, which went through multiple writers, had emerged as frontrunner for a series order over the past several months.

HBO has just started production on the second season of GoT prequel House of the Dragon. There’s also a Jon Snow spinoff in the works.

Remember to have told it while ago, but too bad Sam from Supernatural is now too old, would have been perfect casting for Duncan

Could play well naive young guy but was also tall/built and even as description would match
GRRM could write a hate letter to Trump, about how he fantasizes Trump slowly dying, and HBO would pay tens of millions to adapt it.
 
sounds intriguing.
 
GearSolidMetal said:
GRRM could write a hate letter to Trump, about how he fantasizes Trump slowly dying, and HBO would pay tens of millions to adapt it.
to be fair they have only greenlit two series that GRRM has completely finished in books, they won’t make the mistake of trying to do it on their own like Dumb and Dumber did with GOT. Unless they green light the Snow series which they will only do as fan service to give that run a proper ending like Showtime finally did with Dexter.

I haven’t read any of the Dunk and Egg stuff but I only hear positive things about it and after HOTD surpassed my expectations I’ll give it a shot.
 
I'm not really sure how well this is going to adapt to a series.

The Hedge Knight is not that long, unless you're writing a ton of filler it's maybe 3 x 60 minute episodes.

Maybe if they did all three short stories as a limited series with 3-4 episodes each.
 
shunyata said:
I'm not really sure how well this is going to adapt to a series.

The Hedge Knight is not that long, unless you're writing a ton of filler it's maybe 3 x 60 minute episodes.

Maybe if they did all three short stories as a limited series with 3-4 episodes each.
You could do the Hedge Knight over like 5 episodes but you’re right, 4 for each novella is about right.

They aren’t super connected so you’d have to come up with new stuff
 
again? I didn't watch a single episode of the second version of the series.

I don't even get it, they cut the main series short due to time shortages but insist on releasing new series. Why not just stick to the original and drag it out?
 
Rob Battisti said:
You could do the Hedge Knight over like 5 episodes but you’re right, 4 for each novella is about right.

They aren’t super connected so you’d have to come up with new stuff
I'd honestly prefer if they DIDN'T stretch it out.

Limited series, no season 2, 3-4 episodes per book.
 
Rob Battisti said:
Honestly a miniseries with just The Hedge Knight with 4-5 episodes would be great.

it was the best of the run anyway.
That could totally work.

I enjoyed all three stories but if it's some other writer turning the Hedge Knight into a 10 episode series about a tournament that lasts a grand total of like 3-7 days, count me out.
 
