So from the info I've gathered, its Free-style Wrestling with modified rules set but the game changer aspect of it is, it has a "work" storyline/ narrative between the competitors. So pretty much blurring the lines between Pro-Wrestling and actual Combat Sports
Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff have teamed up with the coach of 8 UFC champions, Israel “Izzy” Martinez, to start a new freestyle wrestling promotion named "Real American Freestyle Wrestling."
