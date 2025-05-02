News Game Changer in combat sports: Hulk Hogan, Eric Bischoff launches a new unscripted "shoot wrestling" company feat. Ben Askren, Izzy Martinez

So from the info I've gathered, its Free-style Wrestling with modified rules set but the game changer aspect of it is, it has a "work" storyline/ narrative between the competitors. So pretty much blurring the lines between Pro-Wrestling and actual Combat Sports

1746147095194.jpeg


Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff have teamed up with the coach of 8 UFC champions, Israel “Izzy” Martinez, to start a new freestyle wrestling promotion named "Real American Freestyle Wrestling."
www.threads.com www.threads.com



 
As far as I know one of the issues with wrestling was always that if you age out of college but aren't Olympic level, your options are massively limited.

Not an expert, but actually... not the worst idea I've ever heard to try and promote it, then again... there's a reason not many try to promote wrestling to the masses on the regular.
 
I hope it works out. Amateur wrestling can only really lead to coaching or MMA. If they can market both the wrestlers and the wrestling match, which can certainly be a slow grind, maybe there's a ton of upside.
 
I would love to see something for actual wrestlers other than MMA. If they do this right they could have something but look whose hands it it's in.
 
Wasn't there a Real Pro Wrestling? Destined to fail too.
 
Eh, BJJ is having a slight moment, and that had to cycle through the hands of a bunch of weirdos.

This promotion is probably a failure, but if they inspire several other outfits to gamble on wrestling, who knows?
 
aew-botch-koala-botch.gif
 
Anything involving racist piece of shit Hoegan can suck a dick.
 
