Gal recording herself in the gym

MC Paul Barman

MC Paul Barman

Gold Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Mar 6, 2002
Messages
23,076
Reaction score
1,718
I’ve seen the Joey Swoll videos: the dude who gets pissed off at people acting like idiots in the gym.


There’s this gal that does the hip thrust workout with the bar across her hips. Back when I was in high school and college you never saw anyone doing that type of lift. A guy I work with who’s a bit younger says it’s pretty common now and not all that weird.

Fair enough, but she has her camera propped up filming in the direction of her crotch. And, she’ll pick the camera up close to her face, give a peace symbol to it and mouth a kiss to the camera.

The gym doesn’t do anything about this. And she’s getting other people in the camera at times.

Then she’ll set the camera at the bottom end of a treadmill and run on it barefoot. With the camera angle at her feet, slanted up.

Again, nothing. The gym doesn’t do anything about it.

Then there’s even more stupid shit with her going to the tricep pull down, hoisting herself upside down and posing like Spider-Man dangling.


Any of you at gyms where they actually will kick her out if someone did this stuff and filmed it all?
 
.....maybe post the video

brb-imagination.gif
 
Yeah my opinion on this rests on how mean of a camel toe she has, need vids
 
MC Paul Barman said:
I’ve seen the Joey Swoll videos: the dude who gets pissed off at people acting like idiots in the gym.


There’s this gal that does the hip thrust workout with the bar across her hips. Back when I was in high school and college you never saw anyone doing that type of lift. A guy I work with who’s a bit younger says it’s pretty common now and not all that weird.

Fair enough, but she has her camera propped up filming in the direction of her crotch. And, she’ll pick the camera up close to her face, give a peace symbol to it and mouth a kiss to the camera.

The gym doesn’t do anything about this. And she’s getting other people in the camera at times.

Then she’ll set the camera at the bottom end of a treadmill and run on it barefoot. With the camera angle at her feet, slanted up.

Again, nothing. The gym doesn’t do anything about it.

Then there’s even more stupid shit with her going to the tricep pull down, hoisting herself upside down and posing like Spider-Man dangling.


Any of you at gyms where they actually will kick her out if someone did this stuff and filmed it all?
Click to expand...
Upload a video of her workout session
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,264,197
Messages
57,270,999
Members
175,613
Latest member
ThunderMMA

Share this page

Back
Top