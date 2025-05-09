Gal recording herself in the gym

I’ve seen the Joey Swoll videos: the dude who gets pissed off at people acting like idiots in the gym.





There’s this gal that does the hip thrust workout with the bar across her hips. Back when I was in high school and college you never saw anyone doing that type of lift. A guy I work with who’s a bit younger says it’s pretty common now and not all that weird.



Fair enough, but she has her camera propped up filming in the direction of her crotch. And, she’ll pick the camera up close to her face, give a peace symbol to it and mouth a kiss to the camera.



The gym doesn’t do anything about this. And she’s getting other people in the camera at times.



Then she’ll set the camera at the bottom end of a treadmill and run on it barefoot. With the camera angle at her feet, slanted up.



Again, nothing. The gym doesn’t do anything about it.



Then there’s even more stupid shit with her going to the tricep pull down, hoisting herself upside down and posing like Spider-Man dangling.





Any of you at gyms where they actually will kick her out if someone did this stuff and filmed it all?