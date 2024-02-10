Gaethje's leg kicks

Honestly he throws them hard as fuck but he often throws himself out of balance and blasts em naked. He threw a right leg kick against Olivera which broke his stance/ let him get clinched and dropped.

Fiziev has far cleaner form but he doesn't fight with 15 minutes in mind. Justin has better cardio and pacing of his weapons.
 
RockyLockridge said:
Gaethje, Martinez, Volk, Periera, Barboza are the best leg kickers around.

I don't know about hardest, I'm sure Tom Aspinall's leg kick would be harder but relaltive to the division they fight in, The efficaicy of Gaethje's leg kick may be highest in the UFC
Glad you gave Aspinall an honourable mention.

Pavlovich usually eats leg kicks for breakfast and he was almost knocked over by the first one Aspinall threw.

As for OP, I would say Poatan, he usually has his opponents compromised within 2 or 3 kicks.
 
P4P Gaethje is the best. Last time Aspinall threw a leg kick he fell to the ground writhing in pain. Definitely not him.
 
Poatans calf kicks are surgical. Just deadens dudes nerves almost immediately. But Gaethje wings haymakers with his leg kicks. Straight through the target and out the other side.
 
Still gaining sample data on Poatan's leg kicks, but the conclusion looks to be he has an incredibly strong leg kick game. The Jiri fight was great in that area, it really caused a problem for Jiri
 
