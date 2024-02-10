Gaethje's leg kicks

Conor Strickland
Yellow Belt
@Yellow
- Joined
- Nov 30, 2023
- Messages
- 223
- Reaction score
- 723
Do you think Gaethje has the hardest leg kicks in the UFC rn?
Glad you gave Aspinall an honourable mention.Gaethje, Martinez, Volk, Periera, Barboza are the best leg kickers around.
I don't know about hardest, I'm sure Tom Aspinall's leg kick would be harder but relaltive to the division they fight in, The efficaicy of Gaethje's leg kick may be highest in the UFC
Still gaining sample data on Poatan's leg kicks, but the conclusion looks to be he has an incredibly strong leg kick game. The Jiri fight was great in that area, it really caused a problem for JiriGlad you gave Aspinall an honourable mention.
Pavlovich usually eats leg kicks for breakfast and he was almost knocked over by the first one Aspinall threw.
As for OP, I would say Poatan, he usually has his opponents compromised within 2 or 3 kicks.]