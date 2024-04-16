Gaethje's body of work is a masterpiece of violence.

I'm fucking shocked by what Max pulled off, but I wanna thank Justin. Without his kill or be killed awesomeness, neither this or any of his fights would be the historic spectacles they ended up being - win or lose. He even snatched a round on the score cards from Khabib in R1 (before getting strangled with impunity) in one of the best Dance Dance Revolution footwork masterclasses we've seen in the cage that even puts Dom Cruz to shame.

He is the secret ingredient to top quality MMA violence. Total warrior who made all his wars historic.

TL;DR: HAIL GAETHJE!!

Max-Holloway-def.-Justin-Gaethje-UFC-300-14.jpg
 
I have been very critical of Gaethje in the past but you have to respect the guy. He could have just lost a decision but he tried his best shot until the last second, even as fucked up as he was.
 
