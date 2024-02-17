flowoftruth
Fixed. It's around 9 minutes in.
Oh I'm sure he does. It seemed like a way of telling people to temper their expectationsSeems like Anik is just making a prediction, I don't think he has any inside knowledge.
What a bullshit card that would be. No title main event. No superfight. Total bullshit.
It was just a prediction, relax guys. Contrary to what some of you guys think, UFC isn't going out of their way to tell Anik, DC, Rogan, Felder, Bisping and all the other commentators what the UFC 300 main event will be.
You think they don't talk to each other off the record? Especially with Anik who has been with the company for over 10 years.
Man even DC mentioned knowing some things about the fight they were trying to secure a week ago lol.Loose lips sink ships, really doubt Dana & the matchmakers are yapping off to anyone and everyone. They've been having a hell of a hard time pinning down what the fight will be even be, I wouldn't be surprised if they didn't even have it confirmed as recent as let's say Monday. Very unlikely Dana & Anik etc are wasting their time talking about stuff like that during fight week.