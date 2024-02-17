Media Gaethje vs Max Likely Main Event for UFC 300 - Jon Anik

Yikes. The UFC is saturated to the point where we no longer have blockbuster events like International Fight Week or New Year's Eve PPVs. It's only a matter of time before the rest of PPVs begin resembling Fight Night cards.
 
Wonder if Dana is waiting until the 298 post fight press conference to see if Volk can make a quick turnaround.
 
Pink Pinnochio could not even set up a top contender or championship fight for the 300 main. 🤦‍♂️
 
It was just a prediction, relax guys. Contrary to what some of you guys think, UFC isn't going out of their way to tell Anik, DC, Rogan, Felder, Bisping and all the other commentators what the UFC 300 main event will be.

 
svmr_db said:
It was just a prediction, relax guys. Contrary to what some of you guys think, UFC isn't going out of their way to tell Anik, DC, Rogan, Felder, Bisping and all the other commentators what the UFC 300 main event will be.

You think they don't talk to each other off the record? Especially with Anik who has been with the company for over 10 years.
 
flowoftruth said:
You think they don't talk to each other off the record? Especially with Anik who has been with the company for over 10 years.
Loose lips sink ships, really doubt Dana & the matchmakers are yapping off to anyone and everyone. They've been having a hell of a hard time pinning down what the fight will be even be, I wouldn't be surprised if they didn't even have it confirmed as recent as let's say Monday. Very unlikely Dana & Anik etc are wasting their time talking about stuff like that during fight week.
 
Not that he would know but I believe he believes it. At this point I'm hoping for Leon/Belal just to see the meltdown by the community at large.

Normal fans, legacy media members, Youtubers, Fighters, Qanons & Branch-Covidians alike will join side-by-side with pitchforks to protest 😆
 
svmr_db said:
Loose lips sink ships, really doubt Dana & the matchmakers are yapping off to anyone and everyone. They've been having a hell of a hard time pinning down what the fight will be even be, I wouldn't be surprised if they didn't even have it confirmed as recent as let's say Monday. Very unlikely Dana & Anik etc are wasting their time talking about stuff like that during fight week.
Man even DC mentioned knowing some things about the fight they were trying to secure a week ago lol.

 
