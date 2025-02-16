  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Rewatch Gaethje vs Ferguson.

Versez

Versez

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Dec 28, 2019
Messages
7,123
Reaction score
10,276
I remember that fight like it was yesterday … people on the forum were madly scared for Ferguson as it was a very bad matchup. I rarely saw such a beat down.
 
As a big fan of Tony Ferguson, that fight was hard to watch.
 
That's a rough one to watch. I think Ferguson not getting the khabib fight sucks almost as bad as any fight. It's easy to say he would have got beat blah blah. The tony that was on that win streak was fucking awesome. It caught up to him becaue the way he fought. I think he would have given him a real run becaue his ju jitsu was sick and he wasn't gonna get choked out. Shitty it took to long
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,258,561
Messages
56,906,726
Members
175,453
Latest member
amr boogey

Share this page

Back
Top