That's a rough one to watch. I think Ferguson not getting the khabib fight sucks almost as bad as any fight. It's easy to say he would have got beat blah blah. The tony that was on that win streak was fucking awesome. It caught up to him becaue the way he fought. I think he would have given him a real run becaue his ju jitsu was sick and he wasn't gonna get choked out. Shitty it took to long