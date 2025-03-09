Gaethje v Fiziev shouldn’t have been made

Fiziev saved the card, and Justin, no surprise, looked like the JBG warrior he always is.Fiziev clearly was not ready for a fight. Gassed, bad movement, etc. Another fight ruined by injuries. They should’ve just moved the fight to a diff card.
You know you agree with me! Gaethje probably gets the TS of this bullshit looooool
You know you agree with me! Gaethje probably gets the TS of this bullshit looooool
sorry sherbro, wrong forum. A thousand apologiesWho the fuck are they?
Mediocre fight. People will just call anything Gaethje is involved in a “great fight”. Ruffi was the star of the card, everything else was very mid.
Boohoo, cry about it lol. Idiots like you are why we’ll see Gaethje get yet another undeserved title shot. Don’t cry when that dog shit fight happens and Islam twists him like a pretzel in Rd 1.Oh it's you, and you make a thread after chatting shite in the other threads. You're not an MMA fan, you just like spinning shit and bar scraps.
Boohoo, cry about it lol. Idiots like you are why we’ll see Gaethje get yet another undeserved title shot. Don’t cry when that dog shit fight happens and Islam twists him like a pretzel in Rd 1.
lol ok bud. Again, don’t cry when we see a shitty underserved title shot.The exact response I expected.
lol ok bud. Again, don’t cry when we see a shitty underserved title shot.