  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Gaethje v Fiziev shouldn’t have been made

moosaev said:
Fiziev clearly was not ready for a fight. Gassed, bad movement, etc. Another fight ruined by injuries. They should’ve just moved the fight to a diff card.
Click to expand...
Fiziev saved the card, and Justin, no surprise, looked like the JBG warrior he always is.
 
Indeed, this thread shouldn't have been made
(It's in the wrong forum)
Was a great fight though, war Gaethje
 
moosaev said:
You know you agree with me! Gaethje probably gets the TS of this bullshit looooool
Click to expand...

Maybe Tsarukyan should stop throwing his back out doing weird shit while trying to look at Nina Drama's butthole.
 
moosaev said:
Mediocre fight. People will just call anything Gaethje is involved in a “great fight”. Ruffi was the star of the card, everything else was very mid.
Click to expand...

Oh it's you, and you make a thread after chatting shite in the other threads. You're not an MMA fan, you just like spinning shit and bar scraps.
 
TCE said:
Oh it's you, and you make a thread after chatting shite in the other threads. You're not an MMA fan, you just like spinning shit and bar scraps.
Click to expand...
Boohoo, cry about it lol. Idiots like you are why we’ll see Gaethje get yet another undeserved title shot. Don’t cry when that dog shit fight happens and Islam twists him like a pretzel in Rd 1.
 
moosaev said:
Boohoo, cry about it lol. Idiots like you are why we’ll see Gaethje get yet another undeserved title shot. Don’t cry when that dog shit fight happens and Islam twists him like a pretzel in Rd 1.
Click to expand...

The exact response I expected.
 
It should have been Gamrot. He went to a SD FOTN with Hooker who was Justins original opponent, higher ranked than Fiziev, beat him via injury and was down for the fight. Justin didn't even mention his name because he didn't want his white belt grappling exposed again.
 
Gaethje is the casuals and couch surfers favorite. Uses no true mma skills set when in there, just tosses hands and hopes for the best. College Wrestler who uses none of it in MMA, and is proud about it. That's a Brawler in the sport of MMA, not a Mixed Martial Artist in the sport of MMA. Gotta call a spade a spade in the end.

I agree with TS, fight should've been pushed back or.. given Gamrot the chance as he's much more deserving and higher ranked.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Objectively Correct
Fiziev v Gaethje 1
2
Replies
27
Views
416
jeff7b9
jeff7b9
Koro_11
Though Fiziev beat Gaetjhe 29-28, or at least a draw?
2 3
Replies
53
Views
1K
wrb
W
TCE
Media Justin Gaethje states retirement condition: ‘If I ever go to sleep like I just went to sleep [against Max], I’m done’
2 3 4
Replies
64
Views
3K
Edward Henry Greb
Edward Henry Greb

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,259,992
Messages
57,001,912
Members
175,494
Latest member
Deyvison de Souza Silva

Share this page

Back
Top