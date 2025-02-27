  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Gaethje v Fiziev 2 set for UFC 313

Scafatl

Scafatl

White Belt
@White
Joined
Aug 12, 2017
Messages
55
Reaction score
106
The UFC Australia X account posted this and took it down, they probably jumped the gun before Dana announces it on Instagram live today!
 

Attachments

  • Screenshot_20250227-115342_X.jpg
    Screenshot_20250227-115342_X.jpg
    252.8 KB · Views: 6
Nothing about the Tweet says Fiziev stepping in though?
 
Not sure what Gaethje has to gain from this. Seems like a dumb decision if true. Also even though it'll probably be exciting, I'm not at all excited about it. Pointless rematches never really arouse me though.
 
Good. That was the best option on the table. Justin/Fiz was a good fight and think Fiz should have gotten the dec.
 
This should be a good fight, but it's one where I like them both a lot so I'd rather see them fight someone else. And I'm never a big fan of rematches so kind of down on this fight.

If Fiziev has recovered from his injury and is in shape think he's the favourite.

Is this 3 or 5 rounds?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,259,195
Messages
56,949,852
Members
175,474
Latest member
Gustavo72689

Share this page

Back
Top