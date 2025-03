Tweak896 said: I mean a top 5 guy took someone from a weight class below. At the time it was a fun fight and Gaethje had a title shot already locked up.



Call it what you want. Idk if a top 5 HW took a Pereira fight then it's kind of an exhibition. Click to expand...

except he didn't have it locked up did he? the guy who he KO'd got the title shot lmao. not even the guy who KO'd him got the title shot. sure, the guy who KO'd him got a title shot at FW, but that's got to be the dumbest way to get a title shot. beat the #1 contender in the weight above so you can get a title shot at the weight below.i've been saying from the beginning Max winning practically meant nothing even though it was a huge fight with huge implications BECAUSE Gaethje was #1 contender and supposedly had the title shot "locked up". now all of a sudden it's all about Arman.the other thing is, Gaethje was a top 5 guy but so was Max at FW. Max was easily #2 at FW already. him winning at LW shouldn't have been the "ok he's done enough for a title shot at FW" when in reality, he was beating all the contenders BEFORE they fought Volk.