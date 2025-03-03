  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Gaethje refused to fight Ruffy because he was not ranked

CrimsonFan said:
That was the fight I was hoping for.

I mean is fighting this guy he already beat coming off and injury and a loss any better?
Fiziev has won multiple performance bonuses, won in a main event, knocked out a former UFC champion etc, and the first fight was awesome.

So yeah, he's miles ahead of someone like Ruffy whose UFC career consists of wins over Mullarkey and Llontop. He hasn't beaten a ranked calibar fighter yet so absolutely no reason to fast track him to the top in a PPV co-main.
 
Ruffy sounds delusional. His highlight reel KO in his UFC debut was against a journeyman with a losing record in the UFC. Then he got to fight a can on a 3-fight losing streak, but Ruffy couldn't finish him and got badly outstruck in Round 3.

The last time that Ruffy fought tough competition, Manoel Sousa hurt him so badly that Ruffy didn't fight for 3 years.

 
svmr_db said:
Fiziev has won multiple performance bonuses, won in a main event, knocked out a former UFC champion etc, and the first fight was awesome.

So yeah, he's miles ahead of someone like Ruffy whose UFC career consists of wins over Mullarkey and Llontop. He hasn't beaten a ranked calibar fighter yet so absolutely no reason to fast track him to the top in a PPV co-main.
Yea that makes sense. I'm just a casual these days but Ruffy is one of the few up and coming guys I've seen that really got me excited for the future so personally I'd like to see him fast tracked. All those fight nerds guys.
 
CrimsonFan said:
Yea that makes sense. I'm just a casual these days but Ruffy is one of the few up and coming guys I've seen that really got me excited for the future so personally I'd like to see him fast tracked. All those fight nerds guys.
That would have been a fun fight for sure.
I get that Justin wants a higher ranked opponent, but I sure hope he and his manager understand that even with a win, he should be nowhere near a title shot.
 
This is the same guy who tried to put a bunch of fighters on blast because he said they were offered to fight him and in reality they we never offered.

Now we find out it was really Justin turning down fights.

The projection runs strong I guess.
 
